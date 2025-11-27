Pressure Sensor Market 2030: Smart Homes and IoT Unlock New Opportunities

The global pressure sensor market was valued at USD 20.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the market is primarily driven by increasing demand from key industries such as automotive and healthcare.

Pressure sensors are widely used in consumer electronics, portable healthcare wearables, alarm systems, medical breathing devices, water purifiers, refrigeration equipment, and heavy-duty construction machinery. Technological advancements have enabled the creation of compact, cost-efficient, and intelligent pressure sensors that easily integrate with smart devices to deliver accurate measurements, further accelerating adoption.

The growing integration of pressure sensors in home appliances—including washing machines and refrigerators—is also supporting market expansion. Manufacturers are increasingly developing innovative products, particularly for the automotive industry. For example, in October 2024, Future Electronics announced the availability of Melexis’ Triphibian family of MEMS pressure sensors, which feature patented technology capable of withstanding pressures above 5 bar in direct contact with liquid media. Such innovations reinforce ongoing growth in the pressure sensor sector.

Several OEMs have also begun incorporating MEMS pressure sensors into smartphones, wearables, and tablets. Samsung integrated these sensors into its Galaxy S4, while Sony Mobile Communications AB, Apple Inc., and Xiaomi Inc. have included MEMS pressure sensors in their devices as well. The rising demand for compact, lightweight consumer electronics—combined with continued advances in MEMS technology—has supported the development of increasingly smaller sensors, driving broader adoption and contributing meaningfully to industry growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global pressure sensor market with 39.08% revenue share in 2024.

India is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Absolute pressure sensors accounted for the largest product share at 42.6% in 2024.

The wired sensor segment dominated by type in 2024.

Piezoresistive technology held the highest share among technologies in 2024.

The automotive sector remained the largest application segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20.60 Billion

USD 20.60 Billion 2030 Market Size: USD 26.32 Billion

USD 26.32 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.1%

4.1% Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Key Pressure Sensor Company Insights

Major companies operating in the pressure sensor market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others. These players emphasize R&D, strategic partnerships, and regional expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Siemens AG offers a robust lineup of pressure and flow sensors designed for precise, reliable, and maintenance-free performance. Its solutions support pressure and differential pressure measurement needs across HVAC systems in both air and water applications.

offers a robust lineup of pressure and flow sensors designed for precise, reliable, and maintenance-free performance. Its solutions support pressure and differential pressure measurement needs across HVAC systems in both air and water applications. Bosch Sensortec GmbH provides barometric pressure sensors widely used in smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices. These compact, low-power sensors enhance drone altitude stabilization, indoor navigation, and fitness tracking capabilities. They function using either piezoresistive or capacitive sensing principles.

Leading Pressure Sensor Companies

AlphaSense

Process Sensing Technologies (PST) Group

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Membrapor

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

GfG Europe Ltd.

Baker Hughes

Conclusion

The pressure sensor market is set for steady growth as industries increasingly adopt advanced sensing technologies for automation, safety, and performance optimization. Rising use in automotive systems, consumer electronics, and home appliances—combined with continuous advancements in MEMS and smart sensor designs—continues to expand the market’s potential. With Asia Pacific leading in adoption and India poised for the fastest growth, the sector is expected to advance significantly through 2030, driven by innovation, miniaturization, and expanding industrial applications.