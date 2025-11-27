3d Scanning Market Grows with Adoption in Automotive Design

The global 3D scanning market size was estimated at USD 4,280.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7,510.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market is witnessing a major shift toward integrated hardware–software ecosystems as companies increasingly bundle advanced scanners with visualization and analysis platforms to offer complete, end-to-end solutions.

Market Size & Trends

North America leads the global 3D scanning market, accounting for the largest share of 40.1% in 2024, with the U.S. being the primary contributor.

By product, the laser scanner segment dominated with a 45.3% share in 2024.

In terms of range, short-range scanning remained the leading segment in 2024, driven by its extensive industrial usage.

By component, hardware retained its dominance, reflecting strong adoption of high-precision scanning devices.

Key Market Statistics

2024 Market Size: USD 4,280.2 Million

2030 Estimated Market Size: USD 7,510.5 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.1%

Largest Region (2024): North America

Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and construction increasingly demand seamless workflows, making interoperability and ecosystem-level integration critical differentiators. This shift enhances user experience, accelerates processing, and boosts accuracy—key drivers of digital transformation.

For instance, in February 2025, Scantech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. partnered with InnovMetric Software Inc. to integrate PolyWorks software with its 3D scanners, offering comprehensive solutions that elevate industrial productivity.

High-precision scanners now support diverse applications, managing complex surfaces and delivering highly accurate measurements. Their adaptability enables wide usage across manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and cultural preservation. Reliability and accuracy are becoming essential, with devices performing efficiently in both laboratory and field environments.

Companies continue expanding product portfolios to cater to varied professional needs. As an example, in April 2025, Artec 3D launched its high-precision Artec Point 3D scanner in the Indian market through a partnership with Altem Technologies, addressing demand across aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing, especially for inspection, reverse engineering, and product development.

Key 3D Scanning Company Insights

Prominent companies such as 3D Systems, Inc., Artec 3D, CREAFORM, FARO, Hexagon AB, and Konica Minolta, Inc. play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics. Many are strengthening their portfolios and customer bases through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations.

3D Systems, Inc. offers integrated hardware and software solutions, including structured light and laser scanners paired with its Geomagic software suite. Its innovations support reverse engineering, inspection, and design across aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Artec 3D remains a leader in handheld 3D scanners, leveraging structured light technology for real-time, high-resolution scanning. Its Artec Studio software enhances workflows with AI-driven capabilities, boosting global adoption across forensics, industrial design, and healthcare.

Key 3D Scanning Companies

3D Systems, Inc.

Artec 3D

CREAFORM

FARO

Hexagon AB

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc. (Atlas Copco AB)

Trimble Inc.

ZEISS

Conclusion

The 3D scanning market is evolving rapidly, driven by the rise of integrated hardware–software ecosystems, increasing industrial automation, and expanding applications across manufacturing, healthcare, and design. With strong emphasis on precision, interoperability, and workflow optimization, the industry is poised for significant technological advancement. Strategic partnerships and product innovations will continue to shape competitive dynamics, enabling broader adoption and accelerating digital transformation across sectors.

