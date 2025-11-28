Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2033: Global Collaborations for Innovation

The global interventional cardiology devices market was valued at USD 10.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.75 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 7.25% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is being propelled by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, a rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and ongoing technological advancements such as drug-eluting stents (DES) and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds.

An expanding geriatric population, growing healthcare expenditure, and improved accessibility to cardiac care in emerging economies further support market development. Continuous product innovation—including the integration of advanced imaging and AI capabilities in catheter-based procedures—is enhancing clinical outcomes and strengthening demand. The global rise in cardiovascular diseases remains one of the most influential factors driving adoption of interventional cardiology devices. Lifestyle-related risks such as physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, obesity, and diabetes have increased cases of coronary artery disease and other cardiac disorders, leading to greater utilization of stents, catheters, and related devices.

According to a CDC update in October 2024, heart disease remained the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for over 919,000 deaths in 2023, or nearly one-third of all annual fatalities. A life is lost every 34 seconds due to cardiovascular disease, and about 5% of adults are affected by coronary artery disease. Between 2020 and 2021, heart disease generated USD 417.9 billion in total costs, including healthcare spending, medications, and productivity losses.

The continued shift toward minimally invasive treatment options is a major factor boosting market growth. Interventional cardiology procedures offer lower risk, faster recovery, and reduced hospital stays compared with traditional surgery, making them especially appealing in high-volume treatment centers and among older patient populations. This trend was highlighted at the 6th Annual SCAI Interface in Interventional Cardiology, hosted in Mumbai in September 2023, where global experts shared insights on breakthroughs and best practices in catheter-based care.

Order a free sample PDF of the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market in 2024, accounting for 45.06% of total revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By product, the coronary stents segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Within coronary stents, the drug-eluting stents (DES) category dominated in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10.57 Billion

USD 10.57 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 19.75 Billion

USD 19.75 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 7.25%

7.25% North America: Largest market in 2024

Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Key Interventional Cardiology Devices Company Insights

Leading industry participants continue to expand their presence through product portfolio enhancement, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and global footprint expansion. These initiatives help companies strengthen their competitive positioning amid rising demand for advanced interventional solutions.

Key Interventional Cardiology Devices Companies

Abbott

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Terumo Corporation

Alvimedica Medical Technologies Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

ACIST Medical Systems, Inc.

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Cook Medical LLC

Medinol Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

NuMED, Inc.

OpSens Inc.

Zeon Medical Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The interventional cardiology devices market is poised for strong and sustained growth through 2033, driven by rising cardiovascular disease rates, rapid technological advancements, and increasing global adoption of minimally invasive procedures. North America will continue to lead in revenue, while Asia Pacific represents the most promising growth opportunity due to improving access to cardiac care and expanding healthcare investment. As innovation accelerates—particularly in drug-eluting stents, imaging technologies, and AI-enhanced interventions—the market is expected to evolve toward more precise, efficient, and patient-friendly treatment solutions. Overall, interventional cardiology devices will remain essential in addressing the global cardiac disease burden and improving long-term patient outcomes.