Shreekant Patil Drives MACCIA Poland Export Alliance at Nashik Meet

Shreekant Patil orchestrates MACCIA Nashik meet with Poland Chamber on Nov 27, boosting ODOP exports via tech, investment & sister city ties.

Posted on 2025-11-28 by in International Trade, Technology // 0 Comments

Shreekant Patil Drives MACCIA Poland Export Alliance at Nashik Meet - श्रीकांत पाटील , महाराष्ट्र चेंबर नाशिक

Nashik, India, 2025-11-28 — /EPR Network/ —CEng. Shreekant Patil, Startup Committee Chairman and a dynamic leader in Nashik’s export ecosystem, spearheaded a pivotal meeting at Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) on November 27 at 11:30 AM. Under the MoU between MACCIA and Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, the session focused on accelerating trade growth in North Maharashtra’s industries, agriculture, and ODOP products like grapes, onions, and Paithani sarees.​Shreekant Patil Drives MACCIA Poland Export Alliance at Nashik Meet. Shreekant Patil orchestrates MACCIA Nashik meet with Poland Chamber on Nov 27, boosting ODOP exports via tech, investment & sister city ties. स्टार्टअप समितीचे चेअरमन श्रीकांत पाटील यांनी पोलंड दौप्याचा अनुभव सांगत तेथील गुंतवणुकीच्या संधींबद्दल मार्गदर्शन केले. पोलंड-इंडिया चेंबर ऑफ कोऑपरेशनचे उपाध्यक्ष व्हिन्सेंट पोटर यांनी पोलंड हा जगातील सर्वात सुरक्षित व उद्योगस्नेही देश असल्याचे सांगितले.

Shreekant Patil Leads Strategic Meeting at MACCIA Nashik with Poland-India Chamber

CEng. Shreekant Patil’s visionary leadership and enthusiasm for Nashik’s global exports shone through as he shared insights from his Poland visit, highlighting investment opportunities, tech transfer, supply chains, and B2B ties. Vice President Sanjay Sonawane emphasized Nashik’s skilled workforce, infrastructure, and export potential in grapes, onions, bananas, and processed foods, positioning the region as ideal for foreign investment. Poland-India Chamber Vice President Vincent Peter described Poland as a secure, industry-friendly hub with access to 29 European markets, urging Indian entrepreneurs to seize opportunities amid high demand for trained manpower.

The “Sister City” concept for Nashik with a Polish city was proposed to boost tourism, industry, and trade. Chaired by President Ravindra Majgavkar, the event featured welcomes by Rajaram Sangle and thanks by Sachin Shah, alongside Ramesh Pawar, Datta Bhalerao, and Milind Rajput

CEng. Shreekant Patil, a Chartered Engineer, export consultant, and founder of PARENTNashik (100% export-oriented to Europe), has consistently championed skill development, ZED certification, and international networking. His enthusiasm has positioned Nashik as an emerging export hub.

