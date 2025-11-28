Shreekant Patil Paves the Way for SCGT-PICC Strategic Export Partnership

Nashik, India, 2025-11-28 — /EPR Network/ — A momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Saturday Club Global Trust (SCGT) and the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) under the visionary leadership of CEng. Shreekant Patil on November 26 at 2 PM. The event took place at Hotel Enrise by Sayaji Nashik, witnessing active participation of over 100 members and dignitaries from both organizations, marking a significant milestone in enhancing bilateral trade, exports, and collaboration in technology and investments between Nashik and Poland, extending across Europe.

CEng Shreekant Patil Chief Guest Felicitated by SCGT

The SCGT is a leading regional trade body committed to advancing the interests of grape traders and allied agricultural industries in Maharashtra. PICC is an influential platform that fosters commercial and industrial cooperation between India and Poland, encouraging trade, investments, joint ventures, and knowledge exchange. Both organizations aim to strengthen economic ties and open new avenues for their members in international markets.

Shreekant Patil, Krystyna Wróblewska, Vincent Peter, Dugade, Amol Kasar

Mr. Amol Kasar expressed heartfelt gratitude to CEng. Shreekant Patil for embracing his request to facilitate the SCGT-PICC MoU, acknowledging that Patil’s dedicated efforts turned this vision into reality.

Under the guidance of CEng. Shreekant Patil, a seasoned export consultant and international trade expert, the MoU signing symbolized a new chapter in global trade for SCGT members. Patil’s leadership is pivotal not only for Nashik but for Maharashtra’s wider industrial growth and export promotion.

CEng Shreekant Patil, Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska & Mr. Vincent Peter — PICC, Poland

He brings decades of experience as a member of key export councils (EEPC, SEPC, APEDA), former Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council, Technical Committee member at BIS India, and advisor at QCI. Patil emphasized critical export growth areas such as bilateral trade, technology transfer, joint ventures, investments, government schemes (PMEGP, CMEGP), and certifications (ZED, LEAN) that collectively accelerate Maharashtra’s export performance on global platforms.

CEng Shreekant Patil Felicitated by Mr. Dugade & Mr. Suhas Fadnis

The event was graced by SCGT President Mr. Dugade, Secretary Suhas Fadnis, Deputy Secretary Amol Kasar, and other notable office bearers. From the PICC side, President Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska, Vice President Mr. Vincent Peter, and Mr. Rahul Pradhan were present. Industry leaders like Milind Rajput (GC member & chairman Power Committee), Sushil Jaiswal, Sunita Phirake, and Prasad Gavhane joined the felicitation.

Saturday Club Global Trust Members During PICC-SCGT MoU Event at Nashik

CEng. Shreekant Patil, who is an active member of the District Export Committee and a dynamic force behind Nashik’s export ecosystem, presented a comprehensive roadmap highlighting how government initiatives at central, state, and district levels are supporting exporters. He underscored the strategic importance of Poland as a gateway to Europe for Indian businesses and underlined SCGT’s potential to benefit from these expanded trade relations, especially through the startup ecosystem, B2B delegations, joint technology programs, and investments.

CEng Shreekant Patil Signs PICC & SCGT MoU at Nashik

During the ceremony, Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska speaks her entrepreneurial journey and encouraged SCGT members to explore Polish markets, especially motivating Indian women entrepreneurs to consider business opportunities in Poland. Mr. Vincent Peter elaborated on Poland’s robust economy, growing startup ecosystem, educational partnerships, and the multiple trade and investment opportunities for Indian MSMEs & SMEs.

SCGT Members Celebrates Shreekant Patil’s Birthday

Mr. Dugade expressed deep gratitude to CEng. Shreekant Patil for facilitating the MoU and reiterated SCGT’s commitment to leveraging this partnership for capacity building, training, and export incentives. In response, Shreekant Patil promised full support, including the creation of a new SCGT chapter in Poland, and further MoU opportunities with global trade bodies.

Global Leader, Veteran CEng. Shreekant Patil, Consultant, Advisor, Founder

To celebrate this auspicious occasion and Shreekant Patil’s birthday, SCGT members and dignitaries jointly cut the cake in a moment of camaraderie and festivity. The event culminated with the formal signing of the MoU by Mr. Dugade and Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska followed by a vote of thanks.