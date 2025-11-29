Remington College – Cleveland Campus Collects over 10,000 Books for Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign

CLEVELAND, Ohio, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — This holiday season, Remington College – Cleveland Campus is embracing the spirit of giving by celebrating a remarkable achievement in community engagement.

Thanks to the collective effort of the entire campus community, Remington College – Cleveland Campus collected 10,216 children’s books for the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, marking one of its largest donations to date.

A significant portion of these donations came through a key community partnership. Hannah Williams, Campus Administrative Coordinator, partnered with the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank, helping secure the majority of the books donated.

Throughout the fall, the Cleveland campus came together to support the national initiative, which provides economically disadvantaged children with access to books and educational resources.

“This book drive reflects the heart of our campus community,” said Lisa Alessandro, Campus President. “Our students and staff recognize that literacy opens doors. We’re proud to support the Toys for Tots Literacy Program and help spark a love of reading for children who need it most.”

Every donation to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program benefits children in need or the libraries, schools, and organizations that support them. By putting books directly into the hands of young readers, the program helps close the reading gap, supports academic success, and empowers children with skills that will benefit them long into adulthood.

Remington College is proud to contribute to this meaningful initiative, and the Cleveland Campus is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the local community it serves.

In 2024 alone, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program distributed 2.8 million books, contributing to more than 60 million books placed in the hands of disadvantaged children since its inception.

For more information about the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, visit www.toysfortots.org/programs/literacy-program/.

To learn more about Remington College’s community initiatives, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.