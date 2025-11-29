Remington College – Houston Campus expands offerings with Heating, Ventilation and Air Condition (HVAC) diploma program

HOUSTON, TX, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Students in Southeast Texas looking to enter the in-demand field of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning now have a new path forward at Remington College’s Houston Campus.

The Houston campus is proud to announce it is now enrolling for its Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Diploma Program.

The HVAC Diploma Program at Remington College is designed to provide students with hands-on training and industry-relevant instruction to help prepare them for entry-level work in residential and commercial HVAC systems. 1 Students also receive training in commercial freight or shipping refrigerant systems and domestic air conditioning or refrigeration appliances.

The Diploma Program completion normally requires 12 months for full-time students.2 Upon successful completion of all areas of this Program, graduates will be awarded a Diploma in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning.

This Program trains students in accordance with the National Skill Standards for HVAC technicians.

According to the U.S. Breau of Labor and Statistics, employment of heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers is projected to grow 8 percent from 2024 to 2034, much faster than the average for all occupations.

For more information about Remington College Houston Campus, visit https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/houston-texas/.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 11 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion time may vary based on individual performance/circumstances.