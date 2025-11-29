Elabscience® Announces Antibody Technology Upgrade and Product Portfolio Enhancement

Houston, United States, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Elabscience®, a leading global biotechnology company dedicated to providing high-quality reagents and services for life science research, today announced a major technological upgrade to its antibody product line. The initiative introduces recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibody technology, representing a significant step forward in antibody innovation, production efficiency, and performance consistency.

This upgrade reflects Elabscience’s continued commitment to scientific excellence and innovation, in response to the growing global demand for high-performance and highly reproducible antibody reagents.

 

Driving Innovation with Recombinant Antibody Technology

With the rapid advancement of recombinant antibody engineering, Elabscience has fully integrated recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibody technology into its R&D and manufacturing processes. This new platform offers outstanding specificity, batch-to-batch consistency, stability, and scalability, addressing long-standing challenges associated with traditional hybridoma-derived antibodies.

“At Elabscience, we continuously strive to improve the scientific reliability of antibody-based research,” said Dr. Lan, Director of Antibody Research and Development at Elabscience®. “By introducing recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies, we’re empowering researchers with higher-quality, more consistent, and more efficient tools to accelerate discovery in fields such as immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.”

Highlights of the Technology Upgrade
1. Advanced Molecular Design
● Utilizes humanized frameworks with rabbit variable region recombination, reducing heterologous immunogenicity, ideal for long-term in vivo studies.
● Combines phage display library screening with epitope prediction algorithms, enabling the generation of high-affinity antibodies (KD < 10⁻⁹ M) against complex conformational antigens such as GPCRs and ion channels.

2. Enhanced Production Process
● Employs CHO-S suspension cell culture in serum-free media, achieving batch yields over 500 mg, a 20-fold efficiency improvement compared with traditional hybridoma methods.
● Utilizes continuous flow chromatography purification, ensuring endotoxin levels below 0.1 EU/mg and meeting rigorous standards for preclinical research.

3. Stringent Quality Control
● Performs accelerated stability testing (activity retention > 90% after 14 days at 37°C).
● All batches undergo LC-MS peptide mapping and SEC-HPLC purity testing, with monomer content ≥ 98%.

Performance Comparison

Product Type: Anti-β-actin Antibody
Rabbit Polyclonal (Old): Inter-batch CV 12-15%
Recombinant Rabbit Monoclonal (New): Inter-batch CV < 3%

Product Type: Anti-PD-1 Antibody
Rabbit Polyclonal (Old): WB detection requires 1:500 dilution
Recombinant Rabbit Monoclonal (New): WB detection possible at up to 1:5000 dilution

Product Type: Anti-GFAP Antibody
Rabbit Polyclonal (Old): Supports IHC application only
Recombinant Rabbit Monoclonal (New): Compatible with IHC/ICC/IF multiple scenarios

These performance upgrades enable greater sensitivity, reproducibility, and versatility across diverse research applications, ensuring more reliable experimental outcomes.

 

Commitment to Quality and Customer Partnership

Elabscience® will continue to expand its recombinant antibody portfolio across multiple research areas, including cancer biology, immunology, and neuroscience. All updates regarding the technology upgrade and new product launches will be released in real-time through the official website and email newsletters.

Researchers and distributors are encouraged to stay connected via the Elabscience® website or contact the company directly for more information.

 

Contact Information

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.
www.elabscience.com
Toll-free: 1-888-852-8623 Tel: 1-832-243-6086
orders@elabscience.com techsupport@elabscience.com
14780 Memorial Drive, Suite 105, Houston, TX 77079, USA

About Elabscience®
Elabscience® is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and production of high-quality reagents for life science research. With a mission to empower global discovery, Elabscience® provides a wide range of products including ELISA kits, antibodies, recombinant proteins, and assay kits that support researchers in immunology, oncology, metabolism, and neuroscience worldwide.

