Say Goodbye to Dirt! TechSquadTeam Launches 20% Discount on All Cleaning Services

Bangalore, India, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — TechSquadTeam, a leading provider of home maintenance and cleaning services across India, today announced a limited-time 20% discount on all house cleaning services. This initiative offers residents an affordable way to access safe, eco-friendly, and professional cleaning solutions, addressing the growing demand for healthier and well-maintained homes.

Delivering Superior Eco Safe Cleaning Solutions

TechSquadTeam’s cleaning services combine modern equipment, non toxic cleaning agents, and a structured process for deep and surface level cleaning. Each service is executed by trained, background verified professionals who follow strict hygiene standards and provide consistent, high quality results for homeowners seeking dependable cleaning support.

“TechSquadTeam remains committed to delivering thorough, eco safe cleaning that supports healthier living environments,” said Janmejaya Nanda, CEO of TechSquadTeam. The new discount aims to make premium quality cleaning services accessible to more households.

Why Residents Trust TechSquadTeam Cleaning Services

Uses non toxic, child safe and pet safe cleaning solutions for homes. Experienced and Certified Teams: All services are performed by skilled professionals trained in modern cleaning techniques.

Includes deep cleaning, kitchen cleaning, bathroom sanitization, sofa and mattress cleaning, and full home packages. Advanced Tools and Methods: Utilizes high grade equipment for effective removal of dust, stains, and allergens.

Clear service rates with no hidden charges. High Customer Satisfaction: Thousands of positive reviews highlighting service quality and professionalism.

Supporting Cleaner, Healthier Homes Across Bangalore

As homeowners place greater emphasis on cleanliness and wellness, TechSquadTeam continues to deliver structured, dependable, and eco conscious services. The company’s commitment to quality and long term customer trust remains central to its service model, ensuring safer and cleaner homes for Bangalore residents.

About TechSquadTeam

TechSquadTeam is a leading home services provider offering comprehensive solutions including cleaning, pest control, painting, electrical repair, plumbing, and appliance maintenance. Established in 2016, the company operates across major Indian cities with a focus on professional expertise, eco friendly practices, and technology driven service delivery. TechSquadTeam is dedicated to ensuring safe, reliable, and high quality home services that enhance daily living for customers.

Contact Information:

TechSquadTeam

Email: support@techsquadteam.com

Phone: +91-9355739395

Website: www.techsquadteam.com