Future Electronics Supports La Fondation des Gouverneurs de l’Espoir in Helping Quebec Families

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-12-1 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to announce its support for La Fondation des Gouverneurs de l’Espoir, a Quebec-based organization dedicated to improving the lives of children battling diseases and their families.

La Fondation des Gouverneurs de l’Espoir plays a vital role in supporting families across Quebec who are facing the immense challenges of a child’s serious illness. The Foundation welcomes parents during these difficult moments, helping to ease both the financial and emotional burdens that accompany a child’s diagnosis.

Through monthly assistance—including monthly financial assistance to help cover essential expenses such as groceries, gasoline, and pharmacy needs—as well as special grants for occasions like back-to-school, birthdays, and holidays, the Foundation ensures that families receive stable, compassionate, and meaningful support throughout their journey.

Future Electronics’ contribution was made through its Build Hope Together foundation—and will help advance vital cancer research and ensure that Quebec families receive the tangible, emotional, and long-term support they need during unimaginably difficult times.

“At Future Electronics, we believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing. “The work of La Fondation des Gouverneurs de l’Espoir brings real comfort and hope to families across Quebec, and we are honored to support their extraordinary impact.”

La Fondation des Gouverneurs de l’Espoir’s approach goes beyond financial relief. The Foundation provides monthly assistance for essentials like groceries, gasoline, and medications, and extends its support to special occasions, including back-to-school, birthdays, and holidays—ensuring families experience moments of joy even during hardship.

Through partnerships with organizations like Future Electronics, the Foundation continues to expand its reach across Quebec, standing beside families from diagnosis through every stage of their journey.

For more information about Future Electronics’ charitable initiatives, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/policies/corporate-social-responsibility/

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

