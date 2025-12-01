ClinChoice Wins the Nationwide Pharmaceutical Championship 2025 of Armenia

NEW YORK, 2025-12-1 — /EPR Network/ — On November 8, 2025, ClinChoice proudly participated in the Nationwide Pharmaceutical Championship 2025, organized by the Vahe Meliksetyan Foundation — an initiative dedicated to promoting professional excellence and collaboration in the field of pharmacy across Armenia.

The Championship brought together hundreds of pharmacologists and pharmacists under one roof, offering a unique opportunity to compete, exchange knowledge, and discuss current challenges and future directions in the pharmaceutical field. Far beyond a competition, the event served as a meaningful platform for professional networking and the enrichment of expertise.

The Championship honors the legacy of Vahe Meliksetyan – a clinical pharmacist, scientist, lecturer at the Department of Clinical Pharmacy of Yerevan State Medical University named after Mkhitar Heratsi, as well as medical writer at ClinChoice. In 2021, the Vahe Meliksetyan Foundation was established to continue his vision of advancing clinical pharmacy in Armenia.

Supported by leading partners in Armenia’s pharmaceutical industry, the Championship highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation within the field. In addition to its team of 5 pharmacists, ClinChoice had the honor of being the General Sponsor of this unprecedented event. In his welcome speech, ClinChoice Armenia Managing Director Dr. Davit Abrahamyan, MD, PhD noted that ClinChoice, as the largest CRO in Armenia, serves not merely as a “recipient” of the best industry specialists but also supports and facilitates the growth and education of new generations of professionals, as some our employees continue to partially maintain their academic activities at the country’s leading universities.

The competition consisted of three main rounds and a “super game,” featuring over 20 teams of 4-5 members each, including professionals, senior students, and academic representatives. Teams were challenged on a broad range of topics which included pharmacology, clinical pharmacology, and pharmaceutical sciences. After a highly competitive and inspiring series of rounds, Team ClinChoice emerged as the National Pharmaceutical Champion and was awarded the prize of 1,000,000 Armenian drams (~$2,600).

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our exceptional team for this outstanding achievement, which reflects ClinChoice’s ongoing commitment to scientific excellence, teamwork, and leadership in the pharmaceutical and clinical research community.