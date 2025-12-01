Pharmig India 2025 Set To Bring Global Microbiology Leaders Under One Roof

HYDERABAD, 2025-12-1 — /EPR Network/ — Pharmig India 2025, powered by Pharmig and Pharma Now, is set to take place on December 2nd in Ahmedabad and December 4th in Hyderabad, uniting the world’s leading microbiology and contamination control experts on one dedicated platform. Designed as one of the most specialised events in pharmaceutical microbiology, the conference will deliver deep technical insights, regulatory updates, and real-world case studies for India’s rapidly evolving pharma ecosystem.

Positioned at the intersection of global regulatory expectations and next-generation microbial control strategies, Pharmig India 2025 will feature sessions on:

Contamination Control Strategies (CCS) & Annexe 1 readiness

Environmental monitoring (EM) best practices

Cleanroom classification, aseptic behaviour, and trending approaches

Data integrity and its impact on QC microbiology

Industry case studies on contamination deviations, investigations, and CAPA effectiveness

Representatives can expect to hear from thought leaders representing major global pharma companies, regulatory bodies, and consultancy experts who shape microbiology standards internationally. This makes the forum a high-value knowledge hub for QA/QC heads, sterility assurance professionals, regulatory affairs teams, microbiology managers, production leaders, and anyone responsible for maintaining microbial control in sterile or non-sterile environments.

Following the revised EU Annex 1, microbiology is gaining greater regulatory scrutiny. Indian pharma manufacturers are accelerating their focus on risk-based contamination control, vigorous EM programs, and strengthened aseptic governance. Pharmig India 2025 arrives at a crucial time, offering the industry an opportunity to engage in evidence-backed discussions, network with global SMEs, and benchmark their current microbiology practices against emerging expectations.

Attendees will have the chance to participate in intensive discussions, interactive Q&A sessions, and practical learning modules that go beyond presentations to address everyday challenges faced in QC labs and manufacturing floors.

As India continues to be a global pharma powerhouse, Pharmig India 2025 stands ready to elevate microbiology knowledge, harmonise best practices, and inspire a stronger culture of contamination control across the industry.