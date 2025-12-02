A Sacred Milestone: Bhoomi Pujan of Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram Marks a New Spiritual Chapter in Australia

DELHI, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — On the pious morning of Kartik Purnima, 5th November 2025, a new spiritual chapter unfolded as the Bhoomi Pujan of Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Australia was performed. Being Shrimad Rajchandraji’s birth anniversary, this divine moment marked not only a historic milestone for seekers in Australia but also a heartfelt offering of devotion across continents.

With the infinite blessings of Jineshwar Bhagwan and Shrimad Rajchandraji, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a revered, famous spiritual Guru in India, graced the land and performed the ceremony with profound sanctity for this first Ashram of Shrimad Rajchandraji in the Southern Hemisphere.

This once-in-a-lifetime event sowed the seeds of a sacred spiritual haven, destined to guide countless souls on their journey toward inner awakening.

A Divine Dawn in Australia

As the rituals commenced, the atmosphere brimmed with purity, gratitude, and a quiet, indescribable bliss. The land felt touched by a celestial presence, and every chant seemed to carry the message of compassion and liberation, the very teachings Shrimad Rajchandraji gifted the world.

Spread across 17.5 acres, the upcoming Ashram of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is envisioned to be a sanctuary where seekers can pause, breathe, reflect, and dive deep into spiritual growth. Its thoughtfully designed spaces will include:

Jinmandir and Gurumandir Complex

Satsang Complex

Central Plaza with Shrimad Rajchandraji’s Pratimaji

Raj Darbar (Amphitheatre)

Meditation and Yoga Hall

Pujya Gurudevshri’s Kutir

Accommodation Facilities

A serene Lake

Visitor Centre

Landscaped Gardens

Each element is crafted to nurture inner stillness, serving as a beautiful extension of the sacred lineage of Indian spiritual retreats, carrying their transformative energy and timeless wisdom to seekers in Australia.

A Haven of Learning, Healing & Togetherness

The upcoming Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Australia will blossom into a vibrant centre of transformation, where seekers of all ages will gather to learn, serve, grow, and celebrate life in its purest essence. The Ashram will host Wisdom Retreats and Meditation Retreats, offering deep immersive experiences that guide aspirants inward, strengthening clarity, peace, and spiritual discipline.

Nurturing holistic wellbeing, the space will also conduct Holistic Wellness Workshops along with Yoga and Sound Healing Workshops, enabling participants to reconnect with the body and spirit. Youth Workshops and DivineTouch Classes will support the younger generation with values-based learning, while Community Service initiatives will expand compassion into action.

The Ashram will also be a joyful cultural destination, bringing everyone together through Festivals and Celebrations that illuminate unity and devotion.

A sacred home for seekers, it promises to become a sanctuary of love, learning, and lifelong transformation.

This beautiful blend of wisdom and warmth showcases why Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji is counted among the famous saints of India today, whose message of love transcends borders.

An Ashram That Carries India’s Timeless Light Abroad

Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram in Dharampur is already cherished as a space of purity, transformation, and inner silence. The presence of this new ashram in Australia is set to bring that same sacred essence to seekers on distant shores. Many believe that the upcoming centre will reflect the qualities of the best ashram in India, offering solace and guidance in an increasingly complex world.

Amid the beautiful natural setting, seekers will soon find a refuge from the noise of life, a place to rediscover their true selves.

A Spiritual Continuum: Raj Jayanti Celebrations in Mumbai

While Australia embraced the Bhoomi Pujan, Mumbai resonated with devotion on 15th November, commemorating Shrimad Rajchandraji’s birth anniversary with deep reverence.

The evening began with a joyous parnu jhulan, symbolising celebration, surrender, and love for Shrimad Rajchandraji.

Later, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji lovingly expounded on the profound essence of Patrank 674. He urged seekers to turn inward and reflect upon the radiant light of the Enlightened Ones.

The true aspiration of a spiritual seeker is to recognise, nurture, and awaken this inner luminosity. His words touched hearts and reminded everyone that enlightenment is not distant, but a blossoming waiting to unfold within.

A Future Shining with Hope and Harmony

The Bhoomi Pujan of Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram, Australia is a promise. A promise of transformation, guidance, and spiritual blossoming for generations to come. It is a sacred beginning that will inspire seekers to walk the inner path with devotion and courage.

As the foundation is laid on Australian soil, the essence of Shrimad Rajchandraji’s teachings continues to travel far and wide, healing lives and awakening hearts.

A new dawn has begun. And for seekers across the world, it is a dawn filled with hope, grace, and the eternal light of inner truth.