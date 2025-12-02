TechSquadTeam Announces Up to 20% Off on Cleaning Services in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — TechSquadTeam, a leading name in India’s home services sector, today announced an exclusive offer of up to 20% off on its premium cleaning services in Bhubaneswar. The initiative aims to provide residents with affordable access to professional, eco-friendly cleaning solutions amid growing awareness of hygiene, wellness, and indoor pollution control.

As demand for deep cleaning and sanitization continues to rise across Bhubaneswar, TechSquadTeam strengthens its position as a trusted provider by combining industry expertise, advanced technology, and safe cleaning formulations. The offer covers a wide range of services, including full home cleaning, kitchen cleaning, bathroom sanitization, sofa shampooing, mattress cleaning, office cleaning, and post-construction cleanups.

Eco-Safe Methods and Industry-Leading Cleaning Standards

TechSquadTeam’s cleaning process integrates environmentally responsible products, high-performance equipment, and structured workflows to deliver deep and effective cleanliness without harming surfaces or indoor air quality. All services are carried out by trained, background-verified professionals who follow strict hygiene protocols and standardized procedures.

“TechSquadTeam is committed to enhancing cleanliness and well-being in homes and workplaces,” said Janmejaya Nanda, CEO of TechSquadTeam. The limited-time discount makes it easier for Bhubaneswar residents to experience premium, eco-safe cleaning services backed by professional expertise.

Key Highlights of TechSquadTeam’s Cleaning Services

Eco-Friendly, Non-Toxic Products: Safe for children, pets, and sensitive environments.

Certified Cleaning Professionals: Skilled teams trained in modern cleaning techniques and quality standards.

Wide Range of Cleaning Packages: Deep cleaning, specialized cleaning, sofa and upholstery care, and commercial cleaning.

Advanced Tools and Technology: High-grade machines for effective stain removal, dust extraction, and sanitization.

High Customer Satisfaction: A strong track record of 5-star reviews for reliability, consistency, and service excellence.

Transparent Pricing: No hidden charges and complete clarity in service estimates.

Driving Clean, Healthy Living Spaces Across Bhubaneswar

With hygiene becoming an essential priority for families and businesses, TechSquadTeam continues to deliver dependable and eco-conscious cleaning solutions tailored to modern needs. The new discount reinforces the company’s commitment to affordability, safety, and customer satisfaction in one of Odisha’s fastest-growing cities.

About TechSquadTeam

TechSquadTeam is a trusted home services provider offering comprehensive solutions such as cleaning, pest control, plumbing, electrical work, painting, and appliance maintenance. Founded in 2016, the company operates across multiple Indian cities, combining professional expertise, technology-driven processes, and eco-friendly practices. TechSquadTeam is dedicated to delivering safe, high-quality, and customer-centric services that enhance everyday living.

Contact Information:

TechSquadTeam

Email: support@techsquadteam.com

Phone: +91-9355739395

Website: www.techsquadteam.com