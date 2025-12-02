FaW TOKYO Spring 2026 Opens Exhibitor Registration, Commanding the Spotlight on Japan’s Largest Fashion Business Platform

TOKY, Japan, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan Ltd. unveils FaW TOKYO Spring 2026, a landmark B2B fashion trade show held from 8-10 April 2026 at the Tokyo Big Sight, offering exhibitors an unprecedented opportunity to connect with Japan’s most influential buyers and a vast network of Asia’s leading industry professionals.

FaW TOKYO Spring 2026 provides a platform for exhibitors to showcase their brands to Asia’s fashion leaders. It stands as the heartbeat of the continent’s fashion business calendar, bringing together over 700 exhibitors from 20 countries/regions and a global audience that sets trends and opens doors. Across nine dynamic specialized shows spanning apparel, textiles, accessories, shoes, sustainable innovation, wellness, sports, fashion technology, and sourcing, exhibitors can tap into curated segments to reach the most relevant buyers.

What sets FaW TOKYO apart is its unrivalled access to decision-makers is its direct connection with leading buyers. Meet representatives from Japan’s top importers, department stores, mass retailers, and boutique shop owners alongside key buyers and sourcing managers from China, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and beyond. The diversity and calibre of the audience ensure that every conversation has the potential to become a new partnership, a major order, or a springboard into untouched markets.

Building on the success of the ever-popular “SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO,” FaW TOKYO proudly debuts the “REUSE BUSINESS EXPO,” this is a new era of circular fashion and the latest addition to its lineup of nine concurrent shows. This exciting new zone features cutting-edge solutions such as high-performance repair equipment, commonly used in professional cleaning shops, and advanced second-hand distribution platforms, including companies with strong appraisal technologies and cloud-based systems. Together, these zones create an even stronger draw for professionals committed to advancing sustainability in fashion.

By joining FaW TOKYO, exhibitors are not just booking exhibition space they are unlocking a comprehensive support system designed to maximize results, even for first-time participants. From powerful digital tools like web marketing, customer analytics, and lead capture via the event’s mobile app, to booth decoration packages, advertising plans, exhibitor seminars, and dedicated expert staff, everything is provided to amplify brand presence and create meaningful business opportunities.

This is an opportunity to elevate a brand, expand its reach, and generate high-value leads that drive future sales—all while showcasing innovations to a global audience committed to the future of fashion. Exhibitors can showcase their collections, forge powerful partnerships, and build their presence at Japan’s essential fashion business forum.

Exhibitor slots are now open for those ready to take the next step in Asia. For more details and to secure a place on the most important stage in Japanese fashion, visit Fashion World Tokyo’s official website.