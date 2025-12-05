Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Growth by End-use, Equipment, and Capacity

The global dedicated outdoor air system market was valued at USD 5,396.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9,298.7 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing emphasis on infection control, sterile environments, and enhanced ventilation across healthcare facilities worldwide.

Rising demand for better indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and enhanced occupant comfort, along with continued growth in commercial construction and renovation, is further accelerating DOAS adoption. These systems are increasingly preferred for offices, schools, healthcare centers, industrial facilities, and other buildings due to their ability to supply dedicated outdoor air independently of the primary HVAC system. In addition, the expansion of education, data centers, and hospitality infrastructure—all of which require consistent fresh-air management—is boosting market demand.

As awareness of lifecycle cost savings, building health, and ventilation efficiency grows, the DOAS market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 37.5% revenue share in 2024.

China accounted for the largest revenue share within Asia Pacific in 2024.

By capacity, the up to 20 tons segment held the largest share at 59.9% in 2024.

By equipment type, packaged DOAS units led the market with a 74.7% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the commercial segment dominated with 78.5% revenue share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5,396.7 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 9,298.7 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.4%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The DOAS market features several prominent players committed to enhancing building efficiency, sustainability, and air quality through advanced HVAC and ventilation technologies.

Johnson Controls designs and manufactures building optimization and HVAC solutions that improve operational efficiency across commercial and industrial sectors. The company provides building control systems, automation technologies, HVAC equipment, integrated facility management services, and automotive systems through four major business segments with a strong global presence.

designs and manufactures building optimization and HVAC solutions that improve operational efficiency across commercial and industrial sectors. The company provides building control systems, automation technologies, HVAC equipment, integrated facility management services, and automotive systems through four major business segments with a strong global presence. LG Electronics Inc. is a global leader in consumer electronics, home appliances, and air solutions. With 152 subsidiaries across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, LG maintains a strong international footprint. The company invests significantly in R&D to expand its product portfolio and maintain a competitive edge, particularly in advanced, energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

Prominent Companies

Carrier

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

DRI

DesertAire

Salleria Engineers Pvt. Ltd

Trane

SAMSUNG

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The dedicated outdoor air system market is set for continued expansion through 2033, supported by growing concerns over indoor air quality, stricter ventilation standards, and rising adoption across commercial, educational, healthcare, and industrial sectors. As businesses and institutions prioritize energy savings and healthier indoor environments, demand for advanced DOAS solutions will continue to strengthen globally.