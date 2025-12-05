De-identified Health Data Market Review by Data Type, Application, and Region

The global de-identified health data market was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.07% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by the increasing integration of data analytics in healthcare, enabling large-scale studies and predictive modeling while safeguarding patient privacy.

De-identified health data plays a critical role in clinical research, allowing researchers to analyze extensive datasets without exposing personal identifiers. This type of data helps uncover population-level trends, assess treatment effectiveness, support public health initiatives, and improve evidence-based decision-making. By leveraging de-identified datasets, researchers can generate more accurate insights and drive advancements in medical knowledge, innovation, and care delivery—without compromising confidentiality.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the market with over 31.53% revenue share in 2024.
  • The U.S. market is propelled by a robust healthcare system and strong investments in health information technology.
  • By type of data, the clinical data segment accounted for the largest share at approximately 17.00% in 2024.
  • By application, clinical research and trials led the market in 2024.
  • By end use, healthcare providers held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 8.09 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.59 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2030): 9.07%
  • Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Industry players are increasingly engaging in collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand capabilities.

Prominent Companies

  • IQVIA
  • Oracle (Cerner Corporation)
  • Merative (Truven Health Analytics)
  • Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group)
  • ICON plc
  • Veradigm LLC (formerly Allscripts)
  • IBM
  • Flatiron Health (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)
  • Premier, Inc.
  • Shaip

Recent Developments

  • September 2024 – ICON & Intel Collaboration:
    ICON partnered with Intel to integrate de-identified clinical data with Intel’s AI technologies. The initiative enhances patient recruitment, streamlines trial operations, and advances precision medicine by improving drug development efficiency and outcomes.
  • February 2024 – Veradigm Insights Report:
    Veradigm published its first Veradigm Insights Report: Cardiovascular Conditions in 2024, featuring analysis of de-identified real-world data from 53 million U.S. cardiovascular patients. The report evaluates CVD prevalence across states and demographics, including age, ethnicity, and sex.

Conclusion

The de-identified health data market is poised for strong expansion through 2030, supported by growing adoption of real-world evidence, rising digitalization in healthcare, and increasing regulatory focus on data privacy. As organizations continue to invest in analytics, AI, and large-scale research initiatives, de-identified health data will remain essential for advancing medical innovation while maintaining patient confidentiality.

