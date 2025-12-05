De-identified Health Data Market Review by Data Type, Application, and Region

The global de-identified health data market was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.07% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by the increasing integration of data analytics in healthcare, enabling large-scale studies and predictive modeling while safeguarding patient privacy.

De-identified health data plays a critical role in clinical research, allowing researchers to analyze extensive datasets without exposing personal identifiers. This type of data helps uncover population-level trends, assess treatment effectiveness, support public health initiatives, and improve evidence-based decision-making. By leveraging de-identified datasets, researchers can generate more accurate insights and drive advancements in medical knowledge, innovation, and care delivery—without compromising confidentiality.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with over 31.53% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is propelled by a robust healthcare system and strong investments in health information technology.

By type of data, the clinical data segment accounted for the largest share at approximately 17.00% in 2024.

By application, clinical research and trials led the market in 2024.

By end use, healthcare providers held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.09 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.59 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.07%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Industry players are increasingly engaging in collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand capabilities.

Prominent Companies

IQVIA

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

Merative (Truven Health Analytics)

Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group)

ICON plc

Veradigm LLC (formerly Allscripts)

IBM

Flatiron Health (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Premier, Inc.

Shaip

Recent Developments

September 2024 – ICON & Intel Collaboration:

ICON partnered with Intel to integrate de-identified clinical data with Intel’s AI technologies. The initiative enhances patient recruitment, streamlines trial operations, and advances precision medicine by improving drug development efficiency and outcomes.

ICON partnered with to integrate de-identified clinical data with Intel’s AI technologies. The initiative enhances patient recruitment, streamlines trial operations, and advances precision medicine by improving drug development efficiency and outcomes. February 2024 – Veradigm Insights Report:

Veradigm published its first Veradigm Insights Report: Cardiovascular Conditions in 2024, featuring analysis of de-identified real-world data from 53 million U.S. cardiovascular patients. The report evaluates CVD prevalence across states and demographics, including age, ethnicity, and sex.

Conclusion

The de-identified health data market is poised for strong expansion through 2030, supported by growing adoption of real-world evidence, rising digitalization in healthcare, and increasing regulatory focus on data privacy. As organizations continue to invest in analytics, AI, and large-scale research initiatives, de-identified health data will remain essential for advancing medical innovation while maintaining patient confidentiality.