Louisville & Indiana Railroad Thanks U.S. Rep. Houchin for Key Rail Infrastructure Support

Jeffersonville, IN, 2025-12-6 — /EPR Network/ — Louisville & Indiana Railroad (LIRC) President John Goldman recently met with U.S. Congresswoman Erin Houchin (IN-9) in Jeffersonville to review progress on major rail improvements supported by the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program.

Congresswoman Houchin provided critical letters of support that helped LIRC secure federal funding for projects that enhance safety, reliability, and sustainability across Southern Indiana and the Louisville metro.

“Congresswoman Houchin’s support has been essential in moving these projects forward,” said John Goldman, President of LIRC. “Her advocacy directly benefits our communities and customers with safer operations, stronger infrastructure, and more sustainable energy use.”

“The Louisville & Indiana Railroad keeps our region moving, connecting jobs, industry, and supply chains across Southern Indiana and Louisville,” said Congresswoman Houchin. “I’m proud to support investments that strengthen critical infrastructure, improve safety, and drive long-term economic growth for our communities.”

CRISI grants provide federal funding for projects that improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of intercity passenger and freight rail—modernizing aging assets, reducing congestion, and advancing sustainability.

LIRC, with support from parent Anacostia Rail Holdings (ARH) as well as CSXT and other government partners, also continually invests to maintain and modernize its 106 miles of main line track in Southern Indiana and Louisville. Regional benefits of these investments include safe operations supported by new rail/ties, crossing protection, and bridge repairs; a growing economy that keeps freight moving between Southern Indiana, Louisville, and Indianapolis, supporting manufacturers, agriculture, and logistics; sustainability and resilience with solar installations that cut energy costs and emissions; and communications upgrades that enhance cyber and operational resilience for rail and river traffic.