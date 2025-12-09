Addressing the Supply–Demand Imbalance in South Africa’s Prime Logistics Market

CAPE TOWN, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Equites Property Fund continues to lead the way in South Africa’s logistics real estate sector, responding to a growing supply–demand imbalance that is driving strong rental growth in prime logistics assets. With appropriately zoned and serviced land becoming increasingly scarce, the need for new, high-quality developments has never been greater.

The logistics market is experiencing unprecedented demand, driven by e-commerce growth, supply chain optimisation, and the need for efficient, strategically located facilities. However, limited availability of suitable land and infrastructure constraints mean that supply is struggling to keep pace. This imbalance has created upward pressure on rental rates for prime logistics properties, underlining the importance of proactive, forward-thinking development.

Equites, as a specialist logistics developer and JSE-listed REIT, has been at the forefront of delivering sustainable, world-class facilities to meet this demand. By following strict standards and using the best methods from around the world, our developments provide tenants with adaptable, efficient, and modern spaces that support advanced logistics operations.

High-quality logistics assets are increasingly scarce, yet the demand for premium, sustainable facilities continues to grow. Our role is to bridge this gap by developing properties that not only meet operational requirements but also reflect our commitment to sustainability and long-term value creation for tenants and investors alike.

Equites’ sustainable approach ensures that all developments minimise environmental impacts while maximising operational efficiency. Facilities are designed in line with IFC EDGE Advanced and BREEAM Very Good green building standards and incorporate features such as solar PV systems, energy-efficient lighting, and optimised layouts that reduce operational expenses for tenants. These measures reflect Equites’ dedication to creating environmentally responsible and commercially attractive logistics solutions.

The company also emphasises the strategic placement of developments, targeting high-demand nodes such as Gauteng and the Western Cape, where logistics operations can benefit from proximity to transportation infrastructure and key business hubs. This ensures tenants have access to well-located, adaptable spaces that can accommodate growth, automation, and evolving supply chain requirements.

Equites remains confident in the long-term growth of South Africa’s logistics market. By anticipating market trends and continuing to expand its development pipeline, the company is actively contributing to stabilising supplies and enabling businesses to thrive in a competitive environment.

Developing new logistics facilities is not only about delivering space, It is about providing scale, flexibility, and sustainability to support tenants’ operational needs while creating lasting value across the industry.”

Equites will continue to monitor market dynamics closely and pursue developments that address the growing demand for premium logistics properties, ensuring that businesses have access to world-class, future-ready facilities both today and in the future. To learn more about REITs, logistics, and sustainable development, please visit our website at https://equites.co.za/

About Equites Property Fund

Equites Property Fund is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and focuses on industrial and logistical properties in South Africa and the UK. Delivering high-quality, sustainable advancements that satisfy the changing demands of contemporary logistics operators is the company’s main goal. Equites continues to influence the logistics real estate industry’s future by delivering value to stakeholders, investors, and tenants alike through its dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and environmental responsibility.