Collagen Market Expands as Demand Rises in Beauty and Wellness Sector

The global collagen market size was valued at USD 10,376.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26,213.0 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2025 to 2033. Collagen continues to attract significant consumer interest due to its role in supporting skin elasticity, joint health, and overall wellness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the global collagen industry with the largest revenue share of 35.34% in 2024.

Germany accounted for over 27.2% of the Europe collagen market.

The bovine collagen segment led the market with a 35.3% revenue share in 2024.

The hydrolyzed collagen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2025 to 2033.

The food & beverages application segment held the largest revenue share of 56.8% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10,376.1 Million

2033 Market Size Forecast: USD 26,213.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 11.0%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Growing demand for products that mimic collagen benefits—such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, plant-based proteins, and ceramides—is reshaping market dynamics. These ingredients support skin hydration, tissue repair, and musculoskeletal health, offering alternatives to consumers seeking non-animal or specialized wellness solutions. Increasing interest in youthful appearance, joint comfort, and preventive health is accelerating the adoption of collagen-like ingredients across supplements, functional foods, and beverages.

Plant-based peptides and fermented proteins are particularly attractive to vegan and ethically driven consumers. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid and ceramides are widely used in targeted beauty and skincare products. Their popularity is enhanced by the availability of convenient formats such as ready-to-drink beverages, powders, and capsules, making integration into daily routines effortless. The rising preference for multifunctional products—those that support both health and appearance—is fostering innovation and expanding the scope of collagen alternatives in the global market.

Order a free sample PDF of the Collagen Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Collagen Company Insights

Rousselot is a leading global provider of collagen solutions, offering extensive applications in food, health, and biomedical fields. The company prioritizes innovation and R&D to develop formulations that support skin, joint, and overall wellness. Its strong collaborations and quality-driven approach strengthen its position in consumer and industrial markets.

Gelita AG is widely recognized for its expertise in collagen peptides and gelatin technologies. Its focus on scientific research, personalized solutions, and sustainability drives its product development across pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and functional foods. Consistent investment in diversified applications and advanced formats has helped Gelita maintain strong global influence.

Key Collagen Companies

Rousselot

GELITA AG

Tessenderlo Group

STERLING Biotech

Weishardt Holding SA

Juncà Gelatines SL

Symatese

Regenity

Collagen Solution LLC

ConnOils LLC

Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

PAN-Biotech GmbH

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

JBS S.A.

Croda International Plc

Titan Biotech

Conclusion

The global collagen market is expanding rapidly due to its wide-ranging applications in health, nutrition, and beauty. Rising consumer focus on preventive wellness, joint support, and skin health continues to drive product adoption. At the same time, the emergence of plant-based and scientifically formulated collagen alternatives is broadening consumer choice, encouraging innovation, and supporting sustainable growth. Strong contributions from leading manufacturers and increasing awareness of functional ingredients are expected to sustain market momentum through 2033.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.