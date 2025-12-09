Every Child Oregon: Lighting The Way To Brighter Childhood

NEW YORK, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Every Child Oregon is a nonprofit organization which addresses Oregon’s foster care crisis by recruiting resource families, supporting families of origin, providing community volunteers and delivering important resources. This organization fosters stability and compassion for children in uncertain circumstances, believing every child deserves a home.

The mission of Every Child Oregon

The main mission of Every Child Oregon is to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Oregon. They do this by the following ways:

Storytelling: Every Child Oregon shares the realities of foster care while demonstrating a positive, collaborative and hopeful tone that challenges the stereotypes associated with the system and those involved.

The values of Every Child Oregon

Hopeful: Every Child Oregon believes in a hopeful future for children and families in Oregon.

Steps to become a foster parent

Some of the steps for becoming a foster parent are as follows:

Applicants should connect with Every Child Oregon

They should get connected to local ODHS child welfare team

ODHS initiates certification process

Applicants will receive resources and information about certification and foster care

They will become certified and receive child placement

They will receive ongoing support through Every Child Oregon and ODHS

Every Child Oregon is committed to provide a safe and stable home to vulnerable children. For more information, please click on https://everychildoregon.org/

About Every Child Oregon

Every Child Oregon has presence in 36 counties of Oregon. It is an initiative of the Contingent, a venture non-profit that mobilizes community and empowers leaders for common good. It is in partnership with ODHS and other community organizations.