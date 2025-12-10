G2E Asia @ the Philippines Opens Today, Bringing Together Regional Industry Leaders in Gaming and Entertainment

Manila, Philippines, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — G2E Asia @ the Philippines, a special edition of G2E Asia, officially opens today (December 10) at the Manila Marriott Hotel, welcoming thousands of industry professionals, including many of the sector’s prominent leaders. Running from December 10-11, the two-day event showcases the latest trends and offerings in the Philippine gaming and entertainment market.

The event features an exhibition of more than 100 brands, many of which have no local presence, a focused conference on the Philippine gaming industry, and a full schedule of educational sessions and networking opportunities designed to maximize industry engagement.

A distinguished keynote by PAGCOR sets the tone

The event proudly opens with a keynote address by Mr. Alejandro H. Tengco, Chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), offering invaluable insights into the dynamic Philippine gaming market.

Mr. Alejandro H. Tengco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)

Grand Opening Ceremony officiate by leading integrated resort executives

Following the opening keynote, the grand opening ceremony is officiated by prominent figures from the local industry, highlighting the significance of the event and featuring:

Alejandro H. Tengco , Chairman and CEO, PAGCOR

, Chairman and CEO, PAGCOR Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez , President and CEO, Newport World Resorts

, President and CEO, Newport World Resorts Nobuki Sato , President and COO of Tiger Resort Leisure & Entertainment, Inc. (Okada Manila)

, President and COO of Tiger Resort Leisure & Entertainment, Inc. (Okada Manila) Greg Hawkins , President and COO, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation (Solaire Resorts)

, President and COO, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation (Solaire Resorts) Roger Lwin , Vice President, Gaming Operations, City of Dreams Manila

, Vice President, Gaming Operations, City of Dreams Manila Yip Je Choong, Senior Vice President, Commercial, APAC, RX (Reed Exhibitions) Asia Pacific

Mr. Yip Je Choong, Senior Vice President, Commercial, APAC of RX (Reed Exhibitions)

G2E Asia @ the Philippines Ribbon Cutting Ceremony L-R: Mr. Nobuki Sato, President and Chief Operating Officer of Okada Manila; Mr. Nilo Thaddeus Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newport World Resorts; Mr. Alejandro H. Tengco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR); Mr. Yip Je Choong, Senior Vice President, Commercial, APAC of RX (Reed Exhibitions); Mr. Greg Hawkins, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation / Solaire Resort; and Mr. Roger Lwin, Vice President, Gaming Operation of City of Dreams Manila

Local senior executives engage in conference and networking events

Committed to its mission of supporting the industry, and with strong backing from the local sector, the event features the active participation of numerous senior executives in the conference and networking sessions.

The two-day conference, focused on the domestic market, will feature expert insights from speakers, including Ms. Ma. Vina Claudette Oca, Assistant Vice President of PAGCOR; Mr. Evan Spytma, CEO of Casino Plus; Mr. John Lucas, Chief Hospitality Officer of Newport World Resorts; Mr. Samuel Wilkes, Vice President, F&B Business Development & Strategy of Solaire Resort (Sureste Properties Inc.); Ms. Shirley Tam, Executive Vice President – Casino Marketing of Tiger Resort, Leisure & Entertainment, Inc. (Okada Manila); and more.

Complementing the conference, this edition places a strong focus on face-to-face engagement. While some exclusive receptions are by invitation only, a range of dedicated networking events are open to relevant industry professionals.

Networking events on December 10 (Wednesday):

Slots Networking Cocktail , 15:00 – 16:00

, 15:00 – 16:00 iGaming Networking Cocktail , 15:00 – 16:00

, 15:00 – 16:00 IT & Marketing Networking Cocktail , 16:00 – 16:30

, 16:00 – 16:30 After Party, 22:00 – 3:00 AM (held at KAO Day & Night Club)

Networking events on December 11 (Thursday):

Table Games Networking Cocktail , 15:00 – 16:00

, 15:00 – 16:00 iGaming Networking Cocktail , 15:00 – 16:00

, 15:00 – 16:00 G2E Asia Closing Party, 16:30 – 17:30 (open to all G2E Asia attendees)

To learn more about G2E Asia @ the Philippines, visit www.G2EAsiaPhilippines.com