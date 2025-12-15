EV Charging Infrastructure Summit to Explore Latest Trends in Growing US Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — The broader EV charging infrastructure market was worth approximately $5.2 billion in 2024, and is forecast to grow at a ~29% CAGR, reaching nearly $39 billion by 2032. Residential and workplace segments are driving much of this, comprising nearly 80% of installed charge points by 2030 according to one analysis. Fast-charging deployments, especially along highways and in underserved regions, also show rapid growth with 2,000+ DC fast chargers already active across 25 states. These figures underline the opportunity in EV charging software, hardware, grid-integration and site-development, all critical to meeting growing EV demand and state-level policy targets by the end of the decade.

Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, the 8th EV Charging Infrastructure Summit – North America: West, February 24-25, 2026 in San Francisco will convene top industry experts and energy professionals to examine these key trends and opportunities in the expanding EV charging market. Case studies of current utility programs and deployments will be discussed with an eye toward refining strategies, evaluating technologies, and implementing business models that ensure widespread EV adoption is optimized for all stakeholders.

Held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, attendees will have in-depth networking opportunities in which to connect and discuss the most challenging issues facing the EV charging sector in the U.S. – and position their organizations for success.

Program Highlights include:

Charging the Future: Why Now is the Time to Double Down on EV Infrastructure — and How to Thrive

Reliability in Practice: Achieving and Sustaining 97% Uptime

Grid Expansion 2.0: What FERC Order 1920 Means for EV Charging

Advances in Managed Charging and Energy Dispatch for Fleets: School Bus Case Studies

Charging Smarter, Not Harder: How AI Expands EV Charging Capacity

Beyond the Charger: How Grid Conditions Impact EVSE Reliability

Software-defined Microgrid Controls for Seamless Integration of Solar, Storage and EV Charging

From Mobility to Grid Asset: Integrating Vehicle-to-Grid into VPPs

Delivering Supplemental Power without Exceeding Utility Site Limits

Strategies for Resilient and Affordable EV Charging for Public and Private Fleets

Navigating Today’s Threat Landscape: EV Charging & Vehicle Cybersecurity Attack Vectors

“Ensuring the rollout of reliable, high-performance charging infrastructure is a key must-do for the success of the EV industry,” says Daniel Coran, program manager for the Summit. “This is a unique opportunity to network one-on-one with leading innovators and executives driving the advancement of the charging sector here in the U.S. at this critical time.”

Sponsored by Voltra, media partners for the Summit include PTR (Power Technology Research) Inc., E-Mobility Engineering, EVinfo, V2G Insight, AltEnergyMag, and Energy XPRT.

Organizations confirmed to speak at the Summit include:

• PTR, Inc.

• The Brattle Group

• Grid Strategies LLC

• EnergiSpot

• InCharge Energy

• Monta

• Ubicquia

• Voltra

• Reliant

• NRG Energy

• Synop

• Prologis

• Highland Electric Fleets

• ABM Industries

• Southwest Research Institute

• Paren

• Prezent Energy

About the Organizer

The Smart Grid Observer is an online information resource serving the smart energy sector. SGO delivers news and analysis on technology advances, market trends, and policy developments driving the evolving energy network, and organizes practitioner-focused forums on topics such as microgrids, grid modernization, EV charging, V2G, ICS cybersecurity, demand response, and more.

