Sodium Silicate Market Driven by Detergent Applications

The global sodium silicate market was valued at USD 11.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily supported by rising demand for sodium-based derivatives such as zeolites and precipitated silica, which are increasingly used as catalysts in bio-based and chemical processing applications.

Sodium silicate serves as an important source of reactive silica and is widely consumed across multiple end-use industries, including detergents, rubber, food and beverages, and paper and pulp. The growing adoption of silica gels and silica sols in paints and coatings, plastics, and inks is further contributing to market expansion. Continuous innovation in silica-based materials is strengthening the relevance of sodium silicate in both traditional and emerging applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global sodium silicate market, accounting for more than 46% of total revenue in 2022. Strong industrial activity, large-scale detergent manufacturing, and expanding chemical processing industries in the region are key contributing factors. Europe followed with a revenue share exceeding 17% in 2022, supported by steady demand from industrial and specialty chemical applications.

From an application perspective, detergents represented the largest segment, holding over 22% of market revenue in 2022. Sodium silicate continues to be used extensively in powdered detergents due to its buffering, emulsifying, and corrosion-inhibiting properties, although shifting consumer preference toward liquid detergents is moderating growth in this segment.

Market Size & CAGR

2022 Market Size: USD 11.25 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.62 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.2%

Largest Regional Market (2022): Asia Pacific

In North America, the U.S. remained the largest consumer, accounting for more than 81% of the regional revenue share in 2022. This dominance is largely due to the presence of manufacturers that operate as captive users, processing sodium silicate internally to produce downstream products. While detergents and cleaning products have historically driven consumption, the increasing penetration of liquid detergents has constrained sodium silicate usage in this application.

Pricing dynamics in the sodium silicate market are influenced by factors such as raw material costs and transportation expenses. Sodium carbonate, a key input, experienced a price decline in 2016, which led to lower sodium silicate prices. However, the market recovered in 2017 as raw material prices stabilized. Looking ahead, increased investments in research and development aimed at enhancing chemical and physical properties are expected to support price growth.

The rapid expansion of end-use industries such as food and beverages, catalysts, and elastomers worldwide is anticipated to further stimulate demand during the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sodium Silicate Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sodium silicate applications in the production of silica derivatives, including precipitated silica, silica gel, and zeolites. Strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and capacity expansions are being adopted to diversify product offerings and strengthen market positioning. Companies are also targeting niche applications such as welding, cement, agriculture, and food processing.

For example, BASF SE commissioned a new chemical catalyst production facility in Caojing, Shanghai, China, to enhance capacity and address rising regional demand. Such investments reflect the industry’s emphasis on scalability and regional expansion.

Prominent players operating in the global sodium silicate market include Solvay S.A., PQ Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, CIECH Group, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., W.R. Grace & Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Sinchem Silica Gel Co., Ltd., Shangyu Huachang Industrial Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Huber Engineered Materials, IQE Group, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Conclusion

The sodium silicate market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by expanding demand for silica derivatives, strong consumption in Asia Pacific, and ongoing technological advancements. While shifts in detergent formulations pose challenges, diversification into catalysts, specialty chemicals, and emerging industrial applications is expected to sustain long-term market momentum.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.