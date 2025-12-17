All-New Endocrine Podcast Series to Empower Healthcare Providers and Families Worldwide

WORLDWIDE, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) , a leading global nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and adults with rare growth, bone, and endocrine conditions, proudly announces the launch of its HGF Endocrine Podcast Series , debuting Monday, December 22, 2025. The series will air monthly, delivering expert insights, patient stories, and the latest updates in pediatric and adult endocrine health.

The HGF Endocrine Podcast Series is designed to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and patient advocacy, offering accessible, evidence-based information for:

Healthcare Providers: Stay current with cutting-edge research, treatment innovations, and clinical guidelines to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

Stay current with cutting-edge research, treatment innovations, and clinical guidelines to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Families and Patients: Gain clear, compassionate explanations of complex endocrine topics, empowering families to advocate for their children and navigate care with confidence.

Gain clear, compassionate explanations of complex endocrine topics, empowering families to advocate for their children and navigate care with confidence. Advocates and Educators: Access global perspectives on equity, culturally responsive care, and the lived experiences of patients and caregivers.

Listeners will gain the following benefits:

Direct access to the latest medical research and treatment advances from leading endocrinologists and researchers.

Relevant discussions to enhance clinical practice and patient care.

Real stories from families living with rare conditions, fostering empathy and stronger advocacy.

Diverse voices from across continents addressing disparities in access and care.

On-demand episodes are available across major platforms for flexible listening.

A growing network of clinicians, patients, and advocates working together to improve endocrine health worldwide.

Episodes will feature:

Expert Interviews with pediatric and adult endocrinologists, researchers, and advocates

with pediatric and adult endocrinologists, researchers, and advocates Educational Segments on rare growth and endocrine conditions, treatments, and innovations

on rare growth and endocrine conditions, treatments, and innovations Community Voices highlighting lived experiences and journeys of resilience

highlighting lived experiences and journeys of resilience Global Perspectives on equity, access, and culturally responsive care

“Our goal is to make complex endocrine topics accessible, engaging, and relevant to the families and professionals who need them most,” said Dr. Joel Steelman, host of the HGF Endocrine Podcast Series. Dr. Steelman is a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist with decades of experience in clinical care, research, and patient education.

The first episode, airing December 22, will introduce the series and spotlight current advances in endocrine care, setting the stage for a year of impactful conversations.

Episodes will be available on:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

And other major podcast platforms

Whether healthcare professionals are seeking the latest clinical updates, patients are navigating a rare condition, or families advocating for a loved one, the HGF Endocrine Podcast Series is designed to inform, inspire, and connect. The HGF Endocrine Podcast advances understanding, strengthens advocacy, and improves lives worldwide. For more information, visit HGFound.org/podcasts.

ABOUT HUMAN GROWTH FOUNDATION:

The Human Growth Foundation (HGF) is considered the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on children and adults with rare growth and bone conditions. We provide research, education, patient support, and advocacy to help improve the quality of life for those affected by these disorders. Our vision is to ensure that individuals with rare growth or bone conditions have access to the best possible care. For more information about the Human Growth Foundation, please visit HGFound.org.