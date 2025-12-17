Banana Prompts – Share & Discover AI Image Prompts

Posted on 2025-12-17


SHANGHAI, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Banana Prompts 是一个开放的社区画廊，致力于让 AI 图像生成变得透明且人人可用。我们相信 AI 视觉效果背后的技艺应该共享，而不是隐藏。因此，我们画廊中的每张图片和视频都附有其创作所需的确切提示、设置和技巧。
无论您是专业的 AI 艺术家、有抱负的创作者，还是初次探索生成艺术的好奇爱好者，Banana Prompts 都能让您直接获取经过验证的有效提示。告别猜测，告别反复试错。只需复制那些吸引社区关注的提示，即可立即开始创作。
功能
🎨 浏览精选提示
探索由全球创作者分享的数千个经过验证的 AI 图像提示。每个提示都附有示例和结果，帮助您在亲自尝试之前直观地了解其可能性。🚀
免费社区平台
加入一个蓬勃发展的 AI 艺术家和爱好者社区。分享您的发现，向他人学习，并合作开展创意项目——完全免费。
📚 学习技巧
向经验丰富的创作者学习高级提示技巧、提示和诀窍。掌握创作有效提示的艺术，打造令人惊艳的 AI 生成图像。💡
分享你的作品
上传并与社区分享你最优秀的提示。通过展示你的成功经验，帮助他人学习并获得灵感。🔍
智能搜索和筛选
使用我们直观的搜索和筛选系统，轻松找到完美的提示。按风格、类别、受欢迎程度或特定用例浏览。🌟
热门与流行
随时了解社区中最热门的提示。看看哪些提示效果最佳，以及其他人正在创作什么。

什么是 Banana Prompts？
Banana Prompts 是一个免费的社区平台，AI 艺术家和爱好者可以在这里分享、发现和学习用于 AI 图像生成的有效提示。我们收集并精选来自世界各地创作者的最佳提示。Banana
Prompts 可以免费使用吗？
是的！在 Banana Prompts 上浏览、搜索和分享提示完全免费。没有订阅费或任何隐藏费用。
哪些AI工具支持这些提示？
我们的提示支持所有主流AI图像生成平台，包括Midjourney、DALL-E、Stable Diffusion、Google Gemini（Nano Banana）、Leonardo AI等等。部分提示可能需要针对特定​​平台进行微调。
我需要创建账户吗？
您可以浏览和复制提示而无需注册账户。但是，创建免费账户可以让您保存收藏的提示、上传自己的提示并与社区互动。
如何分享我自己的提示？
创建免费账户后，点击“分享”或“上传”按钮，粘贴您的提示文本，还可以选择添加生成的图像，并附上您使用的任何技巧或设置。您的贡献有助于社区发展！
这些提示有版权吗？
Banana Prompts 上分享的提示均由社区成员贡献。我们鼓励用户自由分享，并在可能的情况下注明创作者。请务必查看您的 AI 生成平台关于商业用途的条款。
我可以将这些提示用于商业项目吗？
这取决于您用于生成图像的 AI 平台。Banana Prompts 提供提示；使用权取决于您的 AI 工具的服务条款（例如，Midjourney、DALL-E 等）。
多久会添加一次新内容？
我们的社区每天都会添加新的提示！查看“热门”或“最新”版块，了解最新贡献和最受欢迎的提示。
好的提示应该具备哪些要素？
好的提示应该具体、描述性强，并包含关于风格、氛围、光线、构图和主题的细节。浏览我们评分最高的提示，看看哪些提示效果最佳。
我可以请求特定类型的提示吗？
当然可以！加入我们的社区讨论，分享你的需求。其他创作者或许有你想要的提示，或者可以帮助你创作出完美的提示。

