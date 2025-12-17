Pharmacovigilance World 2026 Conference

LONDON, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to welcome you to the Pharmacovigilance World 2026, and we are confident that your active participation will contribute to the advancement of drug safety practices. Together, let us strive towards a safer and more vigilant healthcare system that prioritizes patient well-being and ensures the continued benefit of medications worldwide.

As medical science advances, so does our understanding of drug safety and the need for vigilance when it comes to monitoring its usage. In recent years, pharmacovigilance has gained significant attention and importance due to the growing complexity of drug therapies, the emergence of new medicines, and the increased scrutiny of regulatory agencies. This has led to a greater emphasis on monitoring the safety profiles of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle, from pre-marketing clinical trials to post-marketing surveillance.

The need for effective pharmacovigilance systems becomes even more crucial as the global population continues to expand, resulting in an increased consumption of medications. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) can have severe consequences, leading to hospitalizations, prolonged treatments, and in some cases, even fatalities. Therefore, it is imperative to enhance our understanding of ADRs, identify potential risks, and implement appropriate risk mitigation strategies. To efficiently address these challenges, collaboration between international regulatory bodies, healthcare providers, and patients is essential. With a strong focus on patient safety as well as public health and by creating an interconnected network of experts from around the world who are dedicated to advancing our understanding of drug safety and pharmacovigilance, we can create a robust system.

This conference will serve as a knowledge-sharing and networking platform, providing a unique opportunity for researchers, pharmacists, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, and regulatory authorities to come together and discuss the latest trends, challenges, and advancements in pharmacovigilance. By sharing experiences and best practices, we aim to enhance global drug safety and improve patient outcomes. Throughout the conference, we will delve into various topics such as signal detection and management, adverse event reporting and analysis, risk assessment, benefit-risk evaluation, regulatory updates, collaboration and the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in pharmacovigilance.

Our esteemed panel of speakers, comprising leading experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies, will present their research findings, share case studies, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The conference will also feature interactive networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and enabling the exchange of ideas.

Conference Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/conference/pharmacovigilance-world 

Registration Link: https://corvusglobalevents.com/pharmacovigilance-world/registration
Key Highlights:
  • Signal Detection & Management
  • Regulatory Intelligence & Global Harmonization
  • Automation in Case Processing
  • Risk Management Plans (RMPs)
  • Benefit-Risk Evaluation
  • Post-Marketing Surveillance
  • PV Systems & Quality Management
  • PV Outsourcing & Vendor Oversight
  • Patient-Centric Drug Safety
  • Medical Device Safety & Combination Products
  • PV in Clinical Trials
  • Labeling and Safety Communication
  • AI/ML in Pharmacovigilance
  • Global Safety Databases & Data Standardization
  • PV Audits, Inspections & Readiness
Attendees includes VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

  • Pharmacovigilance & Drug Safety
  • Risk Management & Signal Detection
  • Regulatory Affairs & Regulatory Intelligence
  • Medical Affairs & Clinical Safety
  • Real-World Evidence & Post-Marketing Surveillance
  • Safety Systems & Data Analytics
  • Case Processing & Quality Assurance
  • Global Safety Compliance & Inspection Readiness
  • Medical Device Safety & Vigilance
  • Outsourcing & Vendor Management
  • Artificial Intelligence & Automation in PV
  • Safety Labeling & Product Information
  • Clinical Development & PV Integration
  • Biopharmaceuticals & Vaccines Safety
  • CROs, PV Vendors, and Consulting Firms
  • Regulatory Bodies, Health Authorities & HTA Agencies
  • Patient Safety Advocates & Healthcare Institutions
  • Academic Researchers & Industry Associations

