Vitamin K2 Market 2030: Navigating Consumer Awareness in Health

The global vitamin K2 market was valued at USD 292.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to grow substantially, reaching USD 602.0 million by 2030. This expansion reflects a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by rising consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with vitamin K2, supported by demographic trends such as a growing aging population, increasing preference for functional and fortified foods, and continued scientific research confirming the vitamin’s therapeutic potential.

Heightened awareness of the role of vitamins in disease prevention and overall wellness is a major factor supporting market expansion. Vitamin K2 is widely recognized for its benefits in promoting bone strength, supporting cardiovascular health, and contributing to general well-being. As consumers increasingly prioritize preventive healthcare and long-term health maintenance, demand for vitamin K2-based dietary supplements continues to rise.

Product innovation and new launches are further supporting market growth. In April 2023, Petrovax Pharm, a leading biotechnology company in Russia, launched SunDevit in the Russian market. This formulation combines vitamins D3 and K2 and is designed to strengthen immune function while supporting muscle, bone, and joint health.

The growing prevalence of osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases is also accelerating demand for vitamin K2 products. Vitamin K2 plays a vital role in calcium regulation by directing calcium to bones and teeth, thereby reducing fracture risk. Additionally, studies indicate that it helps prevent arterial calcification, lowering the risk of heart disease. With the global population aging and the incidence of these conditions increasing, interest in vitamin K2 supplementation is steadily rising. Supporting this trend, a study published in February 2024 reported that vitamin K2 significantly reduced body weight, abdominal fat, and liver fat in mice fed a high-fat diet, underscoring its protective effect against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Order a free sample PDF of the Vitamin K2 Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America accounted for the largest share of the vitamin K2 market in 2024, holding 35.18% of total revenue. Growth in the region is supported by increasing awareness of vitamin K2’s benefits for bone and cardiovascular health. Economic factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and a growing middle-class population, along with the increasing adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets, are driving demand for plant-based vitamin K2 products. Advances in production technologies have further improved product quality and availability.

North America accounted for the largest share of the vitamin K2 market in 2024, holding 35.18% of total revenue. Growth in the region is supported by increasing awareness of vitamin K2’s benefits for bone and cardiovascular health. Economic factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and a growing middle-class population, along with the increasing adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets, are driving demand for plant-based vitamin K2 products. Advances in production technologies have further improved product quality and availability. Product Insights: By product type, the MK-7 segment held the largest market share in 2024. Menaquinone-7, a natural form of vitamin K2 derived from fermented foods such as natto, is favored due to its higher bioavailability and longer half-life compared to MK-4. Research has demonstrated that MK-7 supports cardiovascular health by reducing arterial calcification and promoting healthy blood clotting.

By product type, the MK-7 segment held the largest market share in 2024. Menaquinone-7, a natural form of vitamin K2 derived from fermented foods such as natto, is favored due to its higher bioavailability and longer half-life compared to MK-4. Research has demonstrated that MK-7 supports cardiovascular health by reducing arterial calcification and promoting healthy blood clotting. Dosage Form Insights: The capsules and tablets segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 42.05%. This dominance is attributed to ease of manufacturing, superior stability, and accurate dosage control. These dosage forms are widely used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications because they protect active ingredients from environmental factors such as light, moisture, and oxidation, thereby extending shelf life. Their solid form also facilitates convenient storage and transportation.

The capsules and tablets segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 42.05%. This dominance is attributed to ease of manufacturing, superior stability, and accurate dosage control. These dosage forms are widely used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications because they protect active ingredients from environmental factors such as light, moisture, and oxidation, thereby extending shelf life. Their solid form also facilitates convenient storage and transportation. Source Insights: Synthetic vitamin K2 held the largest market share in 2024, primarily due to its cost efficiency and scalability. Synthetic production methods enable manufacturers to achieve consistent potency and purity at a lower cost than natural extraction, making this option attractive for large-scale production. These advantages are particularly important for supplement formulations that require precise dosing and cost control.

Synthetic vitamin K2 held the largest market share in 2024, primarily due to its cost efficiency and scalability. Synthetic production methods enable manufacturers to achieve consistent potency and purity at a lower cost than natural extraction, making this option attractive for large-scale production. These advantages are particularly important for supplement formulations that require precise dosing and cost control. Indication Insights: The bone health segment led the market in 2024, capturing 36.41% of total revenue. Vitamin K2 is essential for regulating calcium metabolism and promoting calcium deposition in bones, which helps maintain bone density and reduce osteoporosis risk. It is especially beneficial for postmenopausal women, who are more susceptible to bone loss. The increasing aging population and rising prevalence of bone-related disorders have contributed to higher demand for vitamin K2 supplements, often taken alongside calcium and vitamin D.

The bone health segment led the market in 2024, capturing 36.41% of total revenue. Vitamin K2 is essential for regulating calcium metabolism and promoting calcium deposition in bones, which helps maintain bone density and reduce osteoporosis risk. It is especially beneficial for postmenopausal women, who are more susceptible to bone loss. The increasing aging population and rising prevalence of bone-related disorders have contributed to higher demand for vitamin K2 supplements, often taken alongside calcium and vitamin D. Application Insights: In 2024, the health supplements segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing health awareness, a stronger focus on preventive healthcare, and growing consumer demand for nutritional supplements. Rising disposable incomes have also encouraged the adoption of premium health products containing vitamin K2.

In 2024, the health supplements segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing health awareness, a stronger focus on preventive healthcare, and growing consumer demand for nutritional supplements. Rising disposable incomes have also encouraged the adoption of premium health products containing vitamin K2. Distribution Channel Insights: The offline distribution channel held the largest market share in 2024. Physical retail outlets such as pharmacies, health food stores, and supermarkets provide immediate product availability and allow consumers to evaluate product quality in person. These stores also offer professional guidance from trained staff, enhancing consumer trust and confidence. The convenience and reliability of offline purchasing are expected to continue supporting segment growth over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 292.4 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 602.0 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 13.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Key players in the vitamin K2 market are actively pursuing strategies such as geographic expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions and expand their customer base. These initiatives are expected to play a critical role in sustaining market growth and enhancing product accessibility worldwide.

Key Players

NOW Foods

Life Extension

Pharmavite (Nature Made)

Nestlé (Garden of Life)

Bronson

NatureWise

Solaray

Natural Factors

Source Naturals

MaryRuth Organics

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global vitamin K2 market is poised for strong growth through 2030, supported by rising health awareness, an aging population, and increasing scientific validation of the vitamin’s benefits for bone, cardiovascular, and metabolic health. Dominance of MK-7 products, strong demand for supplements, and continued preference for offline distribution channels further reinforce market expansion. With ongoing product innovation, expanding applications, and strategic initiatives by key players, vitamin K2 is expected to remain an important component of the global nutraceutical and functional food landscape in the coming years.