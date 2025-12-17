Parking Management Market 2030: Subscription Parking for the Hybrid Worker

Parking Management Market Summary

The global parking management market was valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing adoption of parking management solutions to address urban traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As cities continue to expand and vehicle ownership rises, the need for efficient parking infrastructure has become increasingly critical for sustainable urban mobility.

Parking management systems help lower vehicle-related emissions by minimizing the time drivers spend searching for available parking spaces. In the United States, an average driver spends approximately 17 hours per year looking for parking, contributing significantly to congestion, fuel consumption, and productivity losses in urban areas. By optimizing parking availability and usage, these systems help reduce unnecessary vehicle movement, conserve resources, and improve overall traffic flow.

Advanced parking management solutions integrate strategically designed infrastructure with technologies such as sensors, cameras, and radio-frequency identification (RFID). These systems provide real-time information on available parking spaces, vehicle locations, and digital ticket purchasing and payment options. Sensor-generated data is continuously transmitted to centralized management platforms, which update digital signage, navigation directions, and availability dashboards within parking facilities. Additionally, integration with mobile applications allows users to reserve parking spaces in advance, further enhancing convenience, safety, and efficiency while reducing search times.

Order a free sample PDF of the Parking Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the parking management market with a 37.2% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. held a leading position within the regional market in 2024.

By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share of 67.0% in 2024.

By deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By parking site, the off-street segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.80 Billion

USD 4.80 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.26 Billion

USD 9.26 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.6%

12.6% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Parking Management Company Insights

The parking management market includes several established technology providers focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening competitive positioning. Key players are pursuing strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and technological enhancements to address evolving urban mobility challenges and improve parking efficiency.

Kapsch TrafficCom specializes in intelligent transportation systems, offering solutions for electronic toll collection, traffic management, connected mobility, and demand management. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company delivers projects that help optimize road capacity, reduce congestion, and lower emissions for urban authorities and highway operators.

Siemens AG plays a significant role in parking management through its advanced sensor technologies, data analytics, and intelligent software solutions. Through its Mobility Division, Siemens has deployed radar and overhead sensor systems that continuously monitor parking occupancy and provide real-time data to centralized control centers. These solutions enable drivers to locate available spaces via mobile applications or navigation systems while helping cities optimize parking utilization and enhance the overall urban experience.

Key Parking Management Companies

3M Company

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Kapsch TrafficCom

Siemens AG

Skidata

Swarco Corporation

T2 Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The parking management market is expected to experience strong growth through 2030, driven by rising urbanization, increasing vehicle density, and the urgent need to reduce traffic congestion and emissions. Technological advancements in sensors, data analytics, and mobile integration are improving parking efficiency and user convenience. As cities continue to invest in smart mobility and sustainable infrastructure, parking management solutions will play a crucial role in shaping efficient, environmentally responsible urban transportation systems.