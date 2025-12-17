Threat Intelligence Market Expands Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats

The global threat intelligence market was valued at USD 14.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 36.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rapidly evolving threat landscape across both developed and emerging economies, as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and persistent security vulnerabilities.

Threat intelligence solutions enable enterprises to collect, analyze, and contextualize threat data, allowing for proactive identification and mitigation of cyber risks. Governments and large enterprises are increasingly focusing on optimizing cybersecurity investments by leveraging actionable threat intelligence to reduce exposure to emerging and existing threats.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America emerged as the largest regional market, accounting for 35.1% of the global revenue share in 2023

The U.S. threat intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2030

The solution segment dominated the market by component, holding a revenue share of 64.1% in 2023

The BFSI sector represented the second-largest end-use segment in 2023, driven by rising financial cybercrime

Cloud-based deployment models accounted for the largest revenue share due to scalability and remote access benefits

Market Size and CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 14.59 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 36.53 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 14.7%

Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

Governments and enterprises are actively working to bridge the gap between cybersecurity spending and tangible security outcomes. The increasing applicability of threat intelligence has encouraged organizations to integrate contextual threat data with internal systems, enabling identification of business-relevant threats and formulation of actionable mitigation strategies. This shift toward intelligence-driven security operations continues to fuel market expansion.

The widespread adoption of cloud computing, combined with the rise of remote work, has further increased reliance on threat intelligence platforms. During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand surged as email phishing and social engineering attacks escalated sharply. Increased teleworking led to higher dependency on digital communication channels, creating favorable conditions for email-based cyber fraud and malicious campaigns.

As countries accelerate digital transformation initiatives, incidents of data breaches and cybercrime have increased significantly. The growing adoption of advanced technologies has expanded organizational attack surfaces, heightening network vulnerabilities. Data breaches driven by financial gain, espionage, and data theft often result in business disruptions, operational downtime, and revenue losses. Additionally, the threat landscape has shifted from predominantly external attacks to insider threats, raising concerns among IT and security professionals. Repeated data breaches across education, government, and industrial sectors underscore the persistent and escalating nature of cybersecurity risks.

Key Threat Intelligence Company Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of several established players and emerging participants offering advanced threat intelligence solutions and services.

IBM Technology Corporation is a leading market participant, providing a comprehensive portfolio of threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions. Its IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence service delivers detailed and actionable insights through a global network of intelligence analysts. IBM also offers Security X-Force Incident Response Services, supporting organizations in minimizing breach impact and enhancing cyber resilience through containment, recovery, and post-incident analysis.

Cisco Systems, Inc. plays a significant role in the market through its Cisco Talos intelligence unit. Cisco’s threat intelligence capabilities are integrated into its Advanced Malware Protection (AMP) platform, enabling real-time threat detection, continuous monitoring, rapid malware identification, and effective threat remediation. The solution combines global intelligence, advanced sandboxing, and real-time blocking to strengthen organizational cybersecurity defenses.

DXC Technology Company, NSFOCUS Technologies Group Co., Ltd., and Broadcom Inc. are among the notable emerging players. DXC Technology offers a robust portfolio of cybersecurity services, including threat intelligence, incident response, threat hunting, and vulnerability assessments. NSFOCUS specializes in advanced threat intelligence, cloud-delivered DDoS protection, web application firewalls, and intrusion prevention systems, with a focus on minimizing organizational risk through subscription-based intelligence services.

Key Threat Intelligence Companies

BAE Systems, Inc.

Broadcom (Symantec Corporation)

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Conclusion

The threat intelligence market is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating cyber threats, rapid digitalization, and increasing demand for proactive security solutions. With organizations prioritizing actionable intelligence to mitigate financial, operational, and reputational risks, the adoption of advanced threat intelligence platforms is expected to accelerate. Continued innovation, cloud adoption, and integration of contextual threat data will remain critical to sustaining market growth through 2030.

