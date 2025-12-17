Particle Therapy Market 2030: U.S. Cancer Centers Compete on Beamlines

Particle Therapy Market Summary

The global particle therapy market was valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.61 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2024 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide and the increasing demand for advanced, high-precision radiotherapy treatments. Particle therapy has gained significant attention due to its ability to deliver targeted radiation while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

Cancer continues to pose a substantial global health burden. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 20 million new cancer cases were reported in 2022, resulting in 9.7 million deaths. Additionally, around 53.5 million people survived at least five years following a cancer diagnosis. Nearly one-fifth of the global population is affected by cancer during their lifetime, with approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women dying from the disease. Growing awareness of cancer and continuous technological progress in radiotherapy solutions are therefore contributing significantly to the growth of the particle therapy market.

Increasing life expectancy, particularly in developed economies where average lifespans now exceed 80 years, is another major growth factor. Aging is widely recognized as the most significant risk factor for cancer development due to the combined influence of genetic and environmental factors. Data from the American Cancer Society indicates that 39.6% of women and 41.6% of men are expected to develop cancer during their lifetime, with nearly two-thirds of new cases diagnosed in individuals aged 65 years and older. As the global geriatric population continues to rise, demand for advanced cancer treatment technologies such as particle therapy is expected to increase accordingly.

Ongoing advancements in tumor-targeting vector molecules and their integration with particle therapy have resulted in the development of highly specialized radiopharmaceuticals. Particle therapy is increasingly preferred in oncology due to its proven safety profile and high treatment efficacy. Continuous research demonstrating favorable clinical outcomes is expanding the application of radioisotopes for both cancer diagnosis and treatment. For example, cyclotron beams are commonly used for PET scanning, and certain cyclotrons have been modified to produce technetium-99. Major companies offering cyclotron solutions include IBA, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, ACSI, and Best Medical.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 37.65% of the particle therapy market in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By system type, the single-room systems segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.97%.

By application, the treatment segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% from 2024 to 2030.

By cancer type, the pediatric cancer segment dominated the market with a 44.97% share in 2023.

Key Particle Therapy Company Insights

Leading companies in the particle therapy market include IBA Worldwide, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Varian Medical Systems, Inc.), and Hitachi Ltd. These players leverage established customer bases to maintain high-quality standards and strengthen market access. Their strategies focus on large-scale infrastructure investments that enable efficient processing and analysis of high patient volumes. Additionally, collaborations with healthcare providers and distribution partners are commonly adopted to enhance regional presence and expand service capabilities.

Emerging participants such as P-Cure Ltd., PTW FREIBURG GMBH, and B dot Medical Inc. are gaining traction by securing funding support from government agencies and healthcare organizations. These companies emphasize innovation and new product launches to address unmet clinical needs and capitalize on untapped market opportunities.

Key Particle Therapy Companies

IBA Worldwide

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Varian Medical Systems, Inc.)

Hitachi Ltd

Mevion Medical Systems

Provision Healthcare

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

ProTom International

B dot Medical Inc.

LeyBold

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc.

Others

Conclusion

The particle therapy market is positioned for robust growth through 2030, supported by the increasing global cancer burden, aging populations, and continuous technological advancements in radiotherapy. The superior precision, safety, and clinical efficacy of particle therapy are driving its adoption across oncology applications, particularly for complex and pediatric cancers. As investments in healthcare infrastructure and research continue to rise, both established and emerging players are expected to play a crucial role in expanding access to particle therapy worldwide.