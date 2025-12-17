Pediatric Home Healthcare Market 2030: Shortage of Pediatric Nurses, Surplus of Need

Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Summary

The global pediatric home healthcare market was valued at USD 38.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 65.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies that enable continuous and specialized care for children with medical complexities (CMC) within home settings.

Home-based pediatric healthcare solutions support life-sustaining treatments in a familiar and comfortable environment, helping reduce prolonged hospital stays for infants and children suffering from respiratory disorders, neurological conditions, and complex cardiac diseases. According to the National Survey of Children with Special Healthcare Needs, nearly 19.4% of children in the United States, equivalent to 14.1 million children, had special healthcare needs during 2019–2020, highlighting the expanding demand for home-based pediatric medical services.

The rising population of children with special healthcare needs (CSHCN) has increased the importance of pediatric home healthcare in improving quality of life while lowering long-term medical costs. Advances in neonatal and pediatric care have significantly improved survival rates among premature infants, creating sustained demand for home healthcare services. Infants born prematurely, particularly those weighing less than one pound, often experience multiple chronic conditions that require ongoing care from infancy. The growing availability of assistive medical devices—including gastric feeding systems, CPAP machines, ventilators, apnea monitors, and nebulizers—has enabled early discharge from neonatal intensive care units and the continuation of medical support through skilled pediatric nursing at home.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among children is creating new investment opportunities within the pediatric home healthcare sector. A study conducted by Lero et al. (2021) revealed that more than 625,000 Canadian families with preschool-aged children had at least one parent working non-standard hours, while only 2% of childcare centers offered services during those periods. Expanding access to flexible childcare options is expected to support parents in managing work commitments while seeking specialized healthcare services for children with chronic conditions. This improved accessibility is anticipated to further stimulate market growth by enabling families to confidently pursue home-based pediatric care solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 35% of the market share in 2022, driven by increasing awareness of pediatric home-based medical services.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By service type, rehabilitation therapy services dominated the market, holding a 60.4% revenue share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 38.32 Billion

USD 38.32 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 65.1 Billion

USD 65.1 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.9%

7.9% Largest Market: North America (2022)

North America (2022) Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the pediatric home healthcare market are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion, and service diversification to strengthen their market presence. These strategies allow providers to expand care offerings, improve service accessibility, and address the growing demand for specialized pediatric care. For example, in April 2022, Pediatric Home Healthcare, LLC acquired Vila Children Therapy, a provider of pediatric physical, speech, and occupational therapy services, to enhance its footprint across domestic and international markets.

Key Pediatric Home Healthcare Companies

Pediatric Home Healthcare, LLC

Aveanna Healthcare, LLC

BAYADA Home Health Care

Tendercare Home Health

BrightStar Care

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

New England Home Health Services

EnViva Paediatric Care

Interim HealthCare Inc.

eKidzCare

Conclusion

The pediatric home healthcare market is set to experience steady growth through 2030, supported by rising numbers of children with complex and chronic medical conditions, advancements in home-based medical technologies, and increasing awareness of the benefits of in-home care. The ability to deliver continuous, cost-effective, and high-quality pediatric care in a familiar environment is reshaping treatment approaches worldwide. With ongoing innovation, expanding service models, and strategic investments by key players, pediatric home healthcare is expected to play a vital role in improving long-term health outcomes for children and supporting families globally.