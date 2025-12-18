Integrity RV Parts: Strength, Safety And Superior Performance

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — Going on a long drive on one’s own RV is a thrilling experience for many but that same thrill can turn out into a nightmare if the RV breaks down in the middle of the journey. Fortunately, Integrity RV Parts is offering good quality OEM parts to RV owners, thus ensuring that they can enjoy their journey without any hassle.

Auto Motion RV Power Shade Motor: Auto Motion Shade 12volt power roller for AMS Dual and single roller shades. Limits are adjusted manually by screws. It measures 12 ¾ long. The new current motor is silver, part number Auto motion EL-4280P-1230. This replaces the original BLUE motor, which was Auto Motion EL-4265-1230. This power shade motor is also used for the dash in tiffin coaches.

Battery Isolation Manager 225A 145122: It is a precision circuits isolation manager. This product goes between the house and chassis to maintain both batteries when either of them is charging. It replaces BIM 160, so this is compatible with 160 amp.

RV windshield shade motor: RV windshield shade motor is used on Newmar class A motorhomes as well as many other manufacturers and models of class A motorhomes. This is Black Pearl Edition 36RPM dual range switch controlled, so there is no requirement of a remote.

Klauber Slide Out: It is a power slide out motor with brake. Integrity RV parts sell only the original version of this motor, manufactured by Klauber. They do not sell refurbished or used motors.

Spartan Front Axle Hub Cover: This product is indented with a Spartan logo in the center. The width of the hubcap is 8.75” wide. Spartan part # 0157-WW4-001. Newmar part number is 06624.

RV Mudflap Tow Guard: RV Mudflap Tow Guard measures 94 ¾ inches in length and 8 inches in width/height. It is made up of durable rubber. Part number is 136753.

Round LED Puck light: This light is equipped with metal ‘mouse trap’ wings/buckles/hinges. The glass lens on the light measure 31/8 inch, 7/8 inch depth. It is suitable for numerous models of class A motorhomes RVs.

RV owners are satisfied with the quality of the motorhome parts provided by Integrity RV Parts.

About Integrity RV Parts

As a motorhome parts company, Integrity RV Parts believes that quality of experience defines its value. This is the reason why they provide top quality OEM parts that fit perfectly. Their professionals work hard for ensuring that motorhome owners can find, order and receive their parts without typical delays or headaches.