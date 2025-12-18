Chill Factor Cooling & Heating Introduces Holiday Heater Tune-Up + Filter Replacement Special in Norco, CA

Heater Tune-Up

Norco, United States, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ —As winter temperatures settle in and families prepare for the holidays, Chill Factor Cooling & Heating is helping homeowners stay comfortable and safe with a Holiday Heater Tune-Up + Filter Replacement special. Regularly priced at $209, this seasonal service is now available for just $129, making it easier than ever to ensure reliable heating during the colder months.

Located at Norco, CA, Chill Factor Cooling & Heating is a trusted provider of professional heating service in Norco, CA, delivering dependable solutions that improve comfort, efficiency, and indoor air quality. This holiday tune-up is designed to prepare heating systems for peak performance when they are needed most.

The Holiday Heater Tune-Up + Filter Replacement includes a full system tune-up, new air filter replacement, carbon monoxide (CO) testing, and a detailed heat performance check. Together, these services help reduce energy waste, improve airflow, and identify potential safety concerns before they become costly or dangerous issues.

“The holidays are about comfort, family, and peace of mind,” said a representative from Chill Factor Cooling & Heating. “This tune-up ensures your heater is operating safely and efficiently so you can enjoy consistent warmth throughout the season.”

Homeowners who take advantage of this offer can expect:

  • Improved heating efficiency and performance

  • Cleaner indoor air with a new filter

  • Added safety through professional CO testing

  • Reduced risk of unexpected heater breakdowns

This limited-time holiday pricing is ideal for homeowners looking to protect their heating system, lower energy costs, and maintain a comfortable home environment throughout winter.

About Chill Factor Cooling & Heating
Chill Factor Cooling & Heating proudly serves Norco, CA, and surrounding communities with expert HVAC solutions. Specializing in maintenance, repairs, and seasonal tune-ups, the company is committed to delivering high-quality workmanship, honest service, and long-lasting comfort for every customer.

Contact Information:

Chill Factor Cooling & Heating
📍 Address: 3995 Oak Ridge Cir, Norco, CA 92860
📞 Phone: (951) 268-6520
🌐 Website: https://www.chillfactorhvac.com/

Get your home holiday-ready with trusted heating service in Norco, CA — schedule your heater tune-up today.

