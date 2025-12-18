Future Electronics Wins Littelfuse “Best Business Development Distributor of the Year 2025”

Shanghai, China, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics has been recognized by Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) with the “Best Business Development Distributor of the Year 2025” award, in recognition of its outstanding collaboration and business development performance across the Littelfuse product portfolio.

As a key distribution partner of Littelfuse, Future Electronics has actively supported the growth of Littelfuse products in the China market by leveraging its technical expertise and market knowledge. In 2025, close collaboration between the two companies led to strong performance in product promotion, technical support, and customer service, as well as continued business growth for both parties.

At the award ceremony, Deepak Nayar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Littelfuse, Rob Callegari, Vice President of Global Sales, and David Zha, Vice President of Sales for China, highly commended the performance of the Future Electronics team. David Zha said, “Future Electronics has a strong customer base and has shown outstanding capabilities, particularly in developing long-tail customers. We look forward to working closely with the Future team in 2026 to achieve even greater success together.”

Li Ting, Managing Director of Future Electronics China, attended the award ceremony and stated, “We are honored to receive this recognition from Littelfuse. It reflects the trust and strong partnership between our teams, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration to deliver greater value to customers.”

Littelfuse is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Future Electronics and Littelfuse maintain a long-standing partnership, jointly providing high-quality products and technical support to the market.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal and Taipei.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

