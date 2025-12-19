The 14th Convocation was organized at Shanti Business School

“Keep focusing on smart working for professional success,

excellence is just one short distance away”

GUJARAT, India, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — The 14th convocation ceremony of Shanti Business School was organized, in which 199 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees. The chief guest of the ceremony was noted academician and industry expert who guided the students.

The speaker addressed the students and said, “In your professional journey, keep focusing on smart working, develop your capabilities and skills, and move forward with discipline and dedication. Excellence is only one short distance away. Work with commitment, set your goals, and move ahead with a positive mindset.”

Students were also advised to develop leadership qualities, take responsibility, and perform their duties with integrity so that they can represent their institution with pride.

The Director of Shanti Business School encouraged the students by stating that education along with values is very important. With patience, discipline, and consistency, success is definitely achieved. Students should continue to work hard with confidence to achieve their goals.