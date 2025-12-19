Infinity IPS Launches Dedicated Logistics BPO Services for Freight Forwarders

Tampa, Florida, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — Infinity IPS, a growing logistics back-office solutions provider, today announced the launch of its dedicated Logistics BPO services for freight forwarders, aimed at helping logistics companies streamline operations, reduce administrative workload, and improve operational accuracy.

With increasing shipment volumes and rising customer expectations, freight forwarders face constant pressure to manage documentation, shipment tracking, billing coordination, and customer communication efficiently. Infinity IPS has introduced its Logistics BPO services to address these challenges by offering reliable back-office support tailored specifically for freight forwarding operations.

The newly launched services include freight documentation management, shipment tracking assistance, billing and invoice coordination, customer email handling, and operational data support. By outsourcing these time-consuming tasks, freight forwarders can focus more on core business activities such as customer relationships, carrier management, and business growth.

“Our goal is to act as an extension of our clients’ operations,” said a spokesperson for Infinity IPS. “With our Logistics BPO services, freight forwarders can reduce internal workload, improve turnaround time, and maintain accuracy across daily processes without increasing overhead costs.”

Infinity IPS provides flexible and scalable back-office support, allowing freight forwarders to adjust resources based on shipment volume and seasonal demand. The services are designed to support small, mid-sized, and growing freight forwarding companies seeking efficient operational solutions.

The launch reflects Infinity IPS’s commitment to supporting the logistics industry with practical, process-driven outsourcing solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability.

For more information about Logistics BPO services for freight forwarders, visit:

https://infinity-logisticsbackoffice.com/for-freight-forwarders/

About Infinity IPS

Infinity IPS is a logistics back-office service provider offering operational support solutions to freight forwarders and logistics companies. The company specializes in documentation support, shipment tracking, billing coordination, and back-office process optimization to help clients improve efficiency and scale operations.

Media Contact

Company: Infinity IPS

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: info@infinity-logisticsbackoffice.com

Website: https://infinity-logisticsbackoffice.com/