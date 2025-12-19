Future Electronics Receives Strategic Partner Award from Jiangsu Simand

Shanghai, China, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics has received the “Strategic Partner Award” and recognized as a “Core Partner” by Jiangsu Simand Electric Co., Ltd., in recognition of its professional supply chain services and long-term strategic collaboration.

The award was presented at the summit themed “Resilient Coexistence – Co-creating the Future”. Mr. Jin Hongxin, General Manager of Jiangsu Simand, emphasized the vital role of supply chain partners in the company’s growth and expressed hopes to continue fostering a win-win, collaborative, and sustainable modern supply chain system.

James Yang, Vice President of Regional Sales at Future Electronics China, delivered a keynote on behalf of the award recipients. He reviewed the companies’ collaborative journey, highlighted achievements in supply chain coordination and reaffirmed confidence in further strengthening the partnership.

Future Electronics leverages its expertise in global supply chain integration, inventory optimization, alongside advanced engineering capability across industrial automation, automotive electronics, or new energy, to enhance project efficiency and accelerate product development—strengthening the foundation for a deeper collaboration with Jiangsu Simand.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal and Taipei.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

