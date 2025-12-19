Atlas Experiences Named Among America’s Fastest-Growing Companies with No. 33 Placement on Inc. 5000 and No. 3 Recognition on Vet100 Lists

Atlanta, Georgia, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — Atlas Experiences (“Atlas”), an experiential marketing leader and trusted partner to brands, lotteries, and organizations—transforming how they connect with consumers and employees through immersive, story-driven once-in-a-lifetime “winning” experiences that inspire and engage, is thrilled to formally announce its recognition on both the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and the 2026 Vet100, which recognizes the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned or operated businesses in the U.S. The company was ranked #33 nationally and #1 in Georgia as the fastest growing Atlanta-based company on the Inc. 5000 list and #3 on the Vet100. These milestone honors highlight Atlas Experiences’ impressive company growth, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering custom events at scale for national organizations.

Atlas Experiences helps organizations across North America deliver authentic, emotional, and adventure-driven experiences, re-defining the possibilities of guest engagement, partnerships, and brand loyalty in experiential promotions. By pioneering a unique approach that combines travel, entertainment, creativity, and cultural immersion to create “winning” moments, in just six years, Atlas Experiences has grown from an entrepreneurial vision into a trailblazing experiential powerhouse. So far, Atlas has helped more than 30 organizations give away over $6,500,000 of cash prizes through “winning moments” during once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Looking forward, Atlas is excited to continue delivering people-first, memorable experiences and further expanding its global footprint to support long-term expansion.

The company’s exponential growth has allowed it to partner with globally recognized names and brands to create unforgettable winning moments through exclusive partnerships and their fully produced Lucky Pik Game Show– $1,000,000 JAWS Challenge, Cash Castle in Ireland, Lady Luck: Women in Country Music promotion with Martina McBride, Living Lucky with Luke Combs, and Hawaii Dream Getaway. Atlas Experiences approaches every project with the same core principle: to create experiences that move people emotionally, personally, and professionally.

“The acknowledgement from Inc. 5000 and Vet100 is a huge milestone for Atlas Experiences, and signals that we’re taking the company in the right direction as we work to bring immersive once-in-a-life time experiences, large-scale promotions, and game show activations to some of the most recognizable brands and state lotteries in North America,” said Derek Gwaltney, Founder and CEO of Atlas Experiences. “As a veteran, I learned early in my career the value of teamwork, emotional connection, and full commitment. It’s been meaningful to use these skills and instill them in my team along Atlas Experiences’ journey. Having started Atlas just six years ago, I’m truly honored to be recognized alongside some of the top businesses in the United States, including my fellow veteran entrepreneurs who are impacting their communities through their brands.”

“From high-tech startups to fast-growing logistics companies to government contractors who keep us safe and support our troops, veteran-run companies play an important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. At Inc., we are proud to partner with the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families to celebrate outstanding veteran founders and the significant and often unsung contributions they make to our economy and communities. Their resilience and public mindedness is an inspiration to us all,” said Mike Hofman, Inc. Editor-in-Chief.

It’s time to “Dream It” with Atlas Experiences! To learn more, visit atlasexperiences.com.

About Atlas Experiences

Atlas Experiences is the leading provider of transformational experiences for brands, lotteries, and organizations to connect with their consumers and employees through extraordinary, immersive, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. By combining creativity, strategic vision, and flawless execution, Atlas Experiences designs events and “winning” moments that inspire, engage, and create memories that last a lifetime. From private concerts and custom travel experiences to large-scale game-show production and incentive travel programs, Atlas Experiences, ranked among the top companies on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing companies, delivers seamless, end-to-end solutions that turn incentive travel and events into life-changing memories. Learn more at www.atlasexperiences.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. IVMF helps service members, veterans, and their families ease their post-transition into communities and prepares them for successful careers and business ownership. IVMF has supported over 240,000 veterans and military families to date. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow on social media.

###