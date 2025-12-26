Meet the New dotConnect 2025.1 Release

DELAWARE, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released dotConnect 2025.1. With this release, developers gain higher performance thanks to batch updates, easier cloud connectivity through built-in OAuth, and a cleaner, more modern data access stack focused on current technologies.

The list of key updates:

Support for .NET 10 across all dotConnect providers and LinqConnect

Support for Visual Studio 2026 and Visual Studio 2026 Insiders in all dotConnect providers, LinqConnect, and Entity Developer

dotConnect 2025.1 significantly improves SSH support for dotConnect for Oracle (in Direct mode), dotConnect for MySQL, and dotConnect for PostgreSQL

Added built-in OAuth 2.0 support for cloud database connectivity in dotConnect for Salesforce, dotConnect for Dynamics 365, dotConnect for FreshBooks, dotConnect for Mailchimp, dotConnect for QuickBooks, dotConnect for Zoho CRM, dotConnect for Zoho Books, and dotConnect for Zoho Desk.

Now, Batch Updates is available for dotConnect for Oracle, dotConnect for MySQL, dotConnect for PostgreSQL, dotConnect for SQLite, dotConnect for SQL Server, dotConnect for DB2, and dotConnect Universal.

Added the PgSqlNumeric structure for the PostgreSQL NUMERIC data type in dotConnect for PostgreSQL

Look at the other improvements:

Added support for SQL Server Reporting Services 2017 (15), 2019 (16), and 2022 (17) in dotConnect for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, and DB2.

Improved OracleLoader performance for LOB types in Direct mode in dotConnect for Oracle

Support for MariaDB 12 and SingleStore (formerly MemSQL) in dotCOnnect for MySQL.

Added support for PostgreSQL 18 in dotConnect for PostgreSQL.

Added support for savepoints in the SQLiteTransaction class in dotCOnnect for SQLite.

Improved the Add Connection dialog in Visual Studio Server Explorer in dotCOnnect for Salesforce MC.

A transparent and unified licensing model is available for the entire dotConnect line.

Entity Developer is now available with Professional and Standard editions. Express remains free, and all editions use key-based licensing.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/dotconnect-2025-1-release.html

dotConnect is a suite of high-performance ADO.NET data providers that enable direct access to major database systems and cloud services. It is a complete solution that helps develop data-related .NET applications and web sites.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.