KPM Group Launches Advanced Membership Card Printing Solutions from Kent

Kent, UK, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — KPM Group, a trusted name in secure print and mail services, is proud to announce the expansion of its membership card printing services from its base in Kent. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and smart technology, the company offers a tailored approach for organisations of all sizes.

Flexible Membership Card Printing for Every Organisation

KPM Group delivers high-quality membership card printing solutions designed for diverse sectors, including clubs, leisure centres, educational institutions, trade associations, and corporate organisations. Whether you need a small print run or thousands of personalised cards, the company provides a flexible service to suit your specific requirements.

From traditional plastic to sustainable board-backed options, KPM Group ensures that every membership card is crafted to meet both practical and branding needs.

Sustainable Options for Eco-Conscious Brands

With growing demand for greener business practices, KPM Group offers sustainable alternatives to plastic cards. Their eco-friendly board-backed cards are both biodegradable and compostable, providing an environmentally responsible solution for modern membership programmes.

By aligning your membership card printing strategy with sustainability goals, you can reduce your organisation’s plastic footprint while maintaining a polished, professional image.

Smart Card Technology for Modern Membership Programmes

KPM Group combines traditional print expertise with cutting-edge technology, offering smart cards that support a wide range of modern functions.

Contactless Capabilities

The company’s contactless cards enable tap-and-go access for secure entry into buildings, events, and facilities. These cards also support electronic purse functions, allowing for cashless payments at point-of-use. Seamless integration with existing systems ensures smooth operation and enhanced member experience.

RFID Functionality

RFID-enabled cards deliver secure long-range identification. These cards are ideal for vehicle access, equipment tracking, and enhanced on-site security. With the ability to combine access, identification, and payment features, RFID cards support multi-purpose usage in a single card format.

Data Security You Can Trust

KPM Group places data protection at the centre of its operations. The company is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified, GDPR-compliant, and ICO registered. Every step of the membership card printing process, from data transfer to final delivery, is governed by strict security protocols.

Encrypted data transfer, restricted access, and fully trained personnel ensure that your member data remains confidential and secure.

Designed with Your Brand in Mind

The KPM Group team works closely with clients to produce cards that reflect their brand identity. From concept through to delivery, every aspect of the card design and print process is handled with care.

Personalised features such as member names, photos, tier levels, and custom colours ensure your cards look professional and feel tailored. Variable data options also allow for accurate and detailed personalisation, even at scale.

Contact Us for a Tailored Quote

Ready to elevate your membership card printing? Call KPM Group today at 01322 663 328 to discuss your project. Whether you’re a local club or a national association, their experienced team is here to help you deliver cards that combine function, security, and visual appeal.

Explore membership card printing services from KPM Group for high-quality, eco-conscious, and secure card solutions tailored to your organisation’s needs.