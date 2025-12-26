Third Installation Apartment Complex Ownership Introduces New Outdoor Fitness Installation in Texas

Space-efficient outdoor fitness and functional training site brings a convenient workout option directly to residents

NEW YORK, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fleetwood Apartment Complex has just opened a new outdoor fitness and functional training area designed to bring accessible wellness directly to its residents. This marks the third outdoor fitness installation completed in the San Antonio area, following earlier projects at Lynx and Callaghan Apartments, and reflects a continued investment in resident-focused amenities that promote healthy, active lifestyles.

The newly installed fitness space integrates outdoor fitness, functional training, and bodyweight exercise into a space-efficient layout that fits seamlessly within the community. Located just steps from residents’ homes, the area offers 24/7 access and supports users of all fitness levels, from beginners to experienced athletes.

The installation features a combination of FitGround equipment and a T-Rex Functional Training Station, creating a versatile environment for full-body workouts. Strength, conditioning, agility, and mobility training are supported through a range of integrated elements, while instructional signage helps residents use the space confidently and safely.

Early feedback from residents has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting both the convenience and the outdoor experience. “I love this. I get to breathe fresh air as I’m working out and I can come here any time of day,” said one resident. Another tenant emphasized the ease of access, noting, “It’s so much fun to just be able to walk right down the stairs from where I live and come work out.”

By integrating fitness directly into the community environment, Fleetwood Apartments is creating opportunities for consistent movement, social interaction, and improved quality of life. The project demonstrates how thoughtfully designed outdoor fitness spaces can add meaningful value to communities while supporting long-term resident wellness.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget,

design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

