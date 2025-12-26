Ample Enhances Enterprise Collaboration With Next-Gen Audio-Video Solutions Across India 

Bengaluru, India, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ample, a leading technology solutions provider and Apple Premium Partner, today announced the expansion of its enterprise collaboration portfolio through its next-generation audio video solutions, designed to modernize meeting spaces, enable hybrid work, and deliver immersive communication experiences for businesses across India.

Ample stated that the demand for high-performance AV ecosystems has accelerated rapidly as organizations adopt hybrid work models and prioritize seamless collaboration experiences. The company’s new AV offerings integrate intelligent displays, meeting room automation, wireless conferencing, unified communication platforms, and centrally managed control systems—delivering scalable and future-ready workplace environments.

According to Ample, the AV portfolio includes consultation, design, integration, deployment and managed services. These capabilities support modern boardrooms, training spaces, auditoriums, huddle rooms, digital signage networks and multi-location collaboration frameworks for corporate, education, manufacturing, healthcare and retail enterprises.

“Businesses today require smart and unified meeting experiences that support global teams and uninterrupted communication,” a company spokesperson said. “Our enhanced audio video solutions bring together certified expertise, advanced AV technologies, and nationwide service capabilities to transform every space into a high-performance collaboration environment.”

Industry experts note that enterprise AV is becoming one of the fastest-growing segments within IT infrastructure, driven by the rise of video-first workplaces, cloud-based collaboration platforms, and automation-led meeting experiences. Ample’s strengthened capabilities position the company as a full-stack solutions provider delivering end-to-end AV deployments for organizations of all sizes.

The company added that customers will benefit from assessment services, proof of concept setups, lifecycle management and long-term managed support, ensuring consistent performance and reduced operational overheads.

With decades of experience in enterprise technology integration and strong nationwide coverage, Ample continues to enhance its role as a trusted partner for organizations adopting modern digital workplaces.

About Ample

Ample is a leading technology solutions provider and Apple Premium Partner in India, delivering enterprise technology, retail solutions, managed services, and end-to-end IT integration for organisations across sectors.