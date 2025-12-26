6th International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics

BANGKOK, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Scientex conferences welcomes attendees, presenters, and exhibitors from all over the world to Thailand. We are glad to invite you all to attend and register for the 6th International Conference on Gynecology and Obstetrics which is going to be held on November 16-17, 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The conference offers a unique forum for participants to exchange knowledge and experience in exploring new research and frontiers in Gynecology around the world.

The most resonating topics are going to be addressed including quality of patient care, advanced methods in hospital epidemiology research and early results of major clinical trials within the field, improving prevention strategies using various implementation tools also as social media, telemedicine, and simulation models.

We look forward to your active participation in the Gynecology 2026, as well as welcoming you to Bangkok, Thailand on November 16-17, 2026 – please mark your calendars!

