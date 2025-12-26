Cashmere Clothing Market Analysis by Product, Retail Channel, and End-User

The global cashmere clothing market was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Cashmere clothing has gained worldwide popularity, becoming synonymous with luxury, comfort, and style.

Derived from the soft fibers of cashmere goats, this exquisite material is celebrated for its exceptional warmth and unmatched softness. The growing demand for cashmere clothing is fueled by consumers’ increasing preference for high-quality, natural fibers.

The surging demand for cashmere clothing can be attributed to a confluence of factors that resonate with modern consumers. Renowned for its unparalleled softness and luxurious texture, cashmere offers a sensory indulgence that aligns with the contemporary emphasis on comfort and quality. Its natural insulation, providing warmth without bulk, caters to diverse weather conditions, enhancing its appeal as a versatile wardrobe staple.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for a 36.8% revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. cashmere clothing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

By product, cashmere sweaters & coats represented 51.4% of revenue in 2023.

By end user, women’s cashmere clothing captured 58.8% of revenue in 2023.

By distribution channel, offline sales accounted for 60.9% of revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.80 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.24 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.2%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The cashmere clothing market is dominated by leading brands that hold significant market share and shape industry trends.

Key Players Include:

Loro Piana S.P.A.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.

Pringle of Scotland Ltd

Autumn Cashmere

TSE Cashmere

360CASHMERE

REPEAT Cashmere

WHITE + WARREN

KINROSS CASHMERE

LISA TODD

Gobi Cashmere

Recent Developments

January 2024: WHITE + WARREN collaborated with the Metropolitan Museum of Art to launch a limited-edition 10-piece cashmere collection. Inspired by historic tapestries, the collection included embroidered cashmere beanies and travel wraps. It was available for purchase on WhiteandWarren.com and at The Met’s gift shop.

October 2023: Loro Piana reopened its flagship store in Dubai after renovation. The two-floor store offers a luxurious shopping experience, including a private VIP entrance. The design features natural materials, warm colors, signature wood and marble details, and terracotta ceramic tiles inspired by Loro Piana fabrics.

