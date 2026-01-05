Live2Lead Leadership Training – Virtual Simulcast and Networking Event Coming to Auburn, WA – February 21, 2026

AUBURN, USA, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Live2Lead is a globally recognized leadership training event designed to equip individuals with practical tools, fresh perspectives, and proven strategies to lead more effectively in today’s fast-changing world. This high-impact experience brings together powerful leadership insights from nationally and internationally respected experts, delivered in an engaging and accessible format.

Who Should Attend-Live2Lead is ideal for:

Business owners and entrepreneurs, Managers and supervisors, Nonprofit and ministry leaders, Educators and coaches

Team leaders at any level, Emerging leaders looking to grow their influence. Whether you lead a large organization, a small team, or are preparing for your next leadership role, Live2Lead offers valuable content you can apply immediately.

Benefits of Attending-Participants will gain:

Practical leadership strategies that translate into real-world results

Tools to increase influence, communication, and team effectiveness

Renewed motivation and clarity for personal and professional growth

Exposure to proven leadership principles used by top organizations worldwide

Opportunities to learn alongside other growth-minded leaders in the community

What Attendees Can Expect-During this dynamic half-day training, attendees can expect:

High-quality leadership teaching from trusted voicesActionable takeaways they can implement right away

A focused environment designed to inspire growth and excellence

A meaningful investment in their leadership capacity and future impact

Registration

$150 per person. Space is limited.

To register, go to www.micsleadingedge.com

About Mic McDaniel

Mic McDaniel is a Washington-based humanitarian leader, Rotary advocate, and executive

coach with over three decades of experience in global service and leadership development. A

past president of Tacoma South Rotary, Mic has spearheaded more than 20 international

projects and continues to inspire change through his coaching firm, Leading Edge Training &

Coaching LLC, launched in 2023.

Married to his wife Dona for over 55 years, Mic is passionate about helping people help people

—creating lasting impact across cultures and generations.

Contacts with questions or for more information:

Mic McDaniel, Live2Lead Host

+1 253-261-0656

Mister.Mic323@gmail.com

Dr Carol Crawford, Back2BackPR Global

+1 206-355-9543

Back2BackPR@hotmail.com