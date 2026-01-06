The Braided Rug Company Unveils New Range of Organic Jute Baskets and Timeless Hardwearing Rugs

Aberdovey, UK, 2026-01-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Braided Rug Company, a family-run homeware business based in Aberdovey, has announced the launch of its latest handcrafted collection — a beautiful range of organic Jute Baskets designed to complement the company’s signature Hardwearing Rugs. Focused on creating pieces that are beautiful, useful and sustainable, the new additions bring practical elegance into every room of the home.

A Beautiful Fusion of Form, Function, and Sustainability

Modern Home Accessories with Authentic Roots

Guided by the principle that home décor should be both practical and pleasing to the eye, The Braided Rug Company continues to deliver thoughtful design rooted in traditional craft. The new Jute Baskets and heritage Hardwearing Rugs are crafted to serve real homes — blending timeless design with long-lasting materials.

Introducing the Organic Jute Basket Collection

Handmade with 100% Organic Jute

Each basket is crafted from dyed strands of organic jute, braided and woven by hand. The result is a tactile, natural finish that adds warmth and structure to any space.

Three Practical Sizes for Every Space

Available in small, medium, and large sizes, the baskets are as versatile as they are attractive. Use the small size to dress up indoor plant pots, the medium for bookcase or console storage, and the large to hold towels, laundry, or children’s toys.

Colourways to Complement Every Style

Designed with interior versatility in mind, the collection includes a range of colours — from the vibrant and bold Carnival Blue to the calm and coastal-inspired Seaspray. Each tone is carefully selected to enhance the natural beauty of the woven jute.

Sustainability Meets Daily Utility

Durable and Long-Lasting

Woven jute is naturally strong and resistant to wear, making these baskets ideal for daily use in busy homes.

Easy to Maintain

Simply wipe with soap and water to keep them looking their best. No special care products are needed.

Eco-Friendly to the Core

Jute is a renewable, biodegradable fibre. Every basket in the collection supports a more sustainable approach to home styling.

American Braided Rugs – A Legacy of Craftsmanship

Where It All Began

The Braided Rug Company first began by selling American braided rugs in 2001. Made in the USA using traditional techniques, these Hardwearing Rugs remain a best-selling staple.

Built Differently for Lasting Performance

Unlike mass-produced alternatives, Capel’s rugs are constructed using over 80% surface yarns, hand-dyed and stitched into strong, oval forms. This results in a dense, durable finish that resists patchiness and maintains structure even in high-traffic areas.

Attention to Detail in Every Rug

Each rug undergoes a detailed inspection before leaving the workshop. No two rugs are exactly alike, with subtle colour shifts and hand-finished edges adding character and charm.

Handmade Quality That Adds Warmth and Character

Uniqueness in Every Piece

From the carefully selected colourways to the handwoven texture, every rug and basket carries the unique stamp of handcrafted artistry.

Designed for Real Living

Whether you’re organising, decorating, or simply looking for long-lasting quality, these products are built for life — and built to last.

About The Braided Rug Company

From Mail Order to Modern Home Must-Haves

Founded in 2001 and based in Aberdovey, The Braided Rug Company is dedicated to creating homewares that are stylish, practical and environmentally conscious. Every item is selected with care to support homes that value beauty and utility in equal measure.

Explore the full collection of thoughtfully crafted home accessories, including durable Jute Baskets designed for stylish storage and timeless Hardwearing Rugs created for long‑lasting performance and everyday living.