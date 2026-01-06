Product Engineering Services Market 2030: IoT Integration’s Billion-Dollar Bet

Product Engineering Services Market Overview

The global product engineering services market was valued at USD 1,263.50 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 1,814.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely supported by rising demand for continuous innovation and rapid technological advancement across multiple industries.

Organizations are increasingly focused on shortening product development cycles, reducing time-to-market, and improving overall product quality. This has led to greater reliance on specialized product engineering services that support design, development, testing, and lifecycle management. In parallel, the acceleration of digital transformation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices are driving companies to integrate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and automation into product development and manufacturing processes, further strengthening market demand.

The growing application of AI and automation is fundamentally transforming how products are conceptualized, engineered, and manufactured. Product engineering service providers are increasingly using AI-enabled tools for intelligent design optimization, predictive maintenance, and advanced testing processes. Automation, meanwhile, is enhancing manufacturing efficiency by reducing operational costs, improving accuracy, and accelerating production timelines. The widespread adoption of these technologies is reshaping the competitive landscape of the product engineering services market.

Ongoing digital transformation initiatives across industries are also playing a crucial role in supporting market expansion. Enterprises are embedding IoT, AI, and cloud computing capabilities into products to deliver smarter, more connected, and more efficient solutions that align with evolving customer expectations. This persistent need for digital innovation and technologically advanced products continues to drive sustained growth in the product engineering services industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share, exceeding 40% of the global market in 2024.

The U.S. product engineering services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 4% from 2025 to 2030.

By service type, the product engineering segment dominated the market, capturing more than 47% of revenue in 2024.

Based on enterprise size, large enterprises held the largest market share in 2024.

By industry, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,263.50 Billion

USD 1,263.50 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,814.15 Billion

USD 1,814.15 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.4%

6.4% North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Product Engineering Services Company Insights

The product engineering services market features a mix of global leaders and emerging players offering end-to-end engineering and digital transformation capabilities. Leading companies are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and technology integration to enhance service offerings and maintain competitive positioning.

Accenture PLC is a global professional services firm delivering consulting, technology, and product engineering solutions. The company emphasizes innovation and digital transformation, helping organizations integrate technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, and automation into their products. Accenture’s strong global presence, broad industry expertise, and focus on technology-driven growth position it as a major participant in the market.

Wipro Limited is a multinational IT and consulting company with a strong focus on product engineering services. The company supports clients across industries including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications, offering solutions that span product design, development, and optimization. Wipro’s emphasis on AI, IoT, and cloud-based platforms enables organizations to improve efficiency, accelerate development cycles, and respond effectively to market demands.

Emerging participants such as Innovify Ventures Limited and Apptunix are also gaining traction by delivering specialized, technology-driven product engineering solutions. Innovify Ventures Limited focuses on converting ideas into scalable, high-quality products using advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, and blockchain. Apptunix specializes in customized digital product development for mobile and web platforms, leveraging AI, machine learning, and IoT to deliver user-centric and scalable solutions across industries including healthcare, fintech, and e-commerce.

Key Product Engineering Services Companies

Wipro Limited

Innovify Ventures Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Tech Mahindra Limited

Persistent Systems Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Conclusion

The product engineering services market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising demand for innovation, faster product development, and digital transformation across industries. The increasing integration of AI, IoT, automation, and cloud technologies is reshaping product design and manufacturing processes, creating sustained demand for specialized engineering services. With North America leading the market and strong participation from both global leaders and emerging players, the industry is expected to continue evolving in line with advancements in Industry 4.0 and digital product innovation.