Safer Internet Day 2026 Returns: Why Online Safety Matters More Than Ever for Mental Health

Gold Coast, Australia, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Safer Internet Day is back on Tuesday 10 February 2026, bringing a renewed focus on how Australians use, share, and experience life online. With screens now part of daily life for children, teens, and adults, this global event is a timely reminder that online safety is not just about technology. It is also about mental health, relationships, and wellbeing.

Safer Internet Day is marked each year in more than 180 countries. Its goal is simple but powerful. It encourages safer, kinder, and more responsible use of the internet. In 2026, this message feels more urgent than ever as social media, gaming, online learning, and remote work continue to shape how we connect with others.

The Link Between Online Safety and Mental Health

From a psychological perspective, the internet can be both supportive and harmful. Online spaces allow people to learn, connect, and seek help. At the same time, they can expose users to cyberbullying, misinformation, unrealistic comparisons, and constant pressure to stay connected. These experiences can affect mood, self esteem, sleep, and stress levels.

Research shows that excessive or unsafe internet use is linked with higher rates of anxiety and depression, especially in young people. Adults are not immune either. Online harassment, work emails after hours, and negative news cycles can contribute to burnout and emotional exhaustion. Safer Internet Day reminds us that mental health should be part of every conversation about digital life.

Children and Teens in a Digital World

Children and teenagers are growing up online. For many parents and carers, this can feel overwhelming. Platforms change quickly, and risks are not always obvious. Online safety is not just about blocking content. It is about teaching young people how to think critically, manage emotions, and ask for help when something feels wrong.

Open conversations are key. When children feel safe talking about their online experiences, they are more likely to share concerns early. Safer Internet Day is a good time for families to check in, review privacy settings together, and agree on healthy screen habits that support both learning and rest.

Adults, Work, and Digital Boundaries

Online safety also matters in adult life. Many Australians now work, socialise, and access services online. While this brings flexibility, it can blur boundaries between work and personal time. Constant notifications can increase stress and reduce focus. Exposure to online conflict or distressing content can also affect emotional wellbeing.

Setting digital boundaries is an important mental health skill. This may include limiting news intake, turning off notifications after work hours, or taking regular breaks from social media. Safer Internet Day encourages adults to reflect on how online habits support or strain their mental health.

Building a Kinder Online Culture

A safer internet is not only about individual choices. It is about shared responsibility. Kindness, respect, and empathy online have real psychological impact. A supportive comment can lift someone’s mood. Hurtful messages can stay with a person long after the screen is turned off.

Safer Internet Day 2026 invites schools, workplaces, families, and communities to promote respectful online behaviour. Small actions matter. Reporting harmful content, supporting someone who is targeted, or pausing before posting can help create healthier digital spaces for everyone.

How to Take Part in Safer Internet Day 2026

You do not need special tools to be involved. Start with conversation. Ask children how they feel online. Reflect on your own digital habits. Share trusted resources and model healthy behaviour. Use the day as a reminder to prioritise wellbeing in all online spaces.

As psychologists, we see how online experiences shape thoughts, emotions, and relationships. Safer Internet Day is a valuable opportunity to pause and reconnect with what truly supports mental health.

If online stress, cyberbullying, or digital overload are affecting you or your family, professional support can help. To learn more about mental health support or to book an appointment, visit the MLA Psychology website and speak with a qualified psychologist who understands the challenges of modern digital life.