Creative Diagnostics Introduces Advanced Hepatitis Virus Animal Models to Accelerate HBV Drug and Vaccine Development

The hepatitis B virus is a potent pathogen capable of inducing chronic infections that lead to multiple liver diseases, including acute and chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and particularly primary hepatocellular carcinoma, which poses a significant health threat in the Asia-Pacific region. Although currently approved antiviral therapies (including pegylated interferon [IFN] and nucleoside [nucleotide] analogues) effectively suppress viremia, HBV infection is rarely cured.

Given HBV’s narrow species tropism, infecting only humans and higher primates with high efficiency, the scarcity of suitable animal models has severely hampered HBV research and preclinical testing of antiviral drugs. Fortunately, a series of alternative animal models have been successfully developed for HBV research. An in-depth understanding of barriers to cross-species transmission has driven the creation of human chimeric mice, opening a crucial pathway for in vivo HBV studies and the evaluation of potential therapies for chronic hepatitis B.

HBV is a prototypical member of the Hepadnaviridae family, which encompasses other hepatotropic viruses, such as the duck hepatitis B virus (DHBV) and the woodchuck hepatitis virus (WHV). While DHBV and HBV are distantly related, readily available primary duck hepatocytes and ducklings have been invaluable in elucidating the unique replication mechanisms of hepadnaviruses and evaluating antiviral therapeutics. Furthermore, WHV is a pivotal model for studying chronic infection and hepatocellular carcinoma progression and is widely used to evaluate antiviral and immunotherapeutic regimens.

Creative Diagnostics now provides sophisticated animal models for studying hepatitis viruses, particularly HBV. These models facilitate the creation of controlled experimental systems for the in-depth investigation of disease progression, immune responses and the development of novel interventions for chronic HBV infection. Moreover, Creative Diagnostics offers customized animal models to support the unique requirements of each research programme.

HBV is primarily transmitted through blood and blood products. Creative Diagnostics’ specialist team prepares infection solutions using HBV patient sera or HBV DNA, which are then injected into animals. The company primarily uses ducks, woodchucks and mice to create models for hepatitis virus research. These models include HBV Full-Genome Pseudovirus-Infected Mouse Models, Duck Hepatitis B Virus (DHBV) Infection Liver Necrosis Models, Duck Hepatitis B Virus (DHBV) Infection Models, and Woodchuck Hepatitis Virus (WHV) Infection Models.

Creative Diagnostics also offers a range of services to support hepatitis virus animal model studies, including custom study design, pathological analysis, immune response profiling, and detailed in vivo pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) evaluations.

About Creative Diagnostics

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.